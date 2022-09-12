Lewis: Joe Harris cleared for 5-on-5, at ‘100 percent’ for camp

Brian Lewis reports Monday that Joe Harris who played only 14 games last season and underwent two ankle surgeries, is back on the court and cleared for five-on-five scrimmaging.

“He’s doing great. He’s great,” Priority Sports founder Mark Bartelstein told The Post. “He’s 100 percent. He’s in a great place.”

When Lewis asked to elaborate on that “place,” whether Harris has already been cleared to go five-on-five, Bartelstein confirmed it.

“Yes. He’s all good. He’s all good,” Bartelstein said. “He’s healthy. He’s in great place. He’s ready to go for sure.”

Lewis sprained his left ankle on November 14 vs. the Thunder, then underwent surgery 13 days later. After a lengthy rehab, the Nets decided he would need a second surgery which took place on March 14, ending his season.

Harris had been the Nets most durable player, missing only 16 games in the four previous years. In 2020-21, Harris was the top 3-point shooter by percentage in the league at 47.5 percent and was shooting 46.6 percent when he got hurt. He’s also the second leading 3-point shooter among active NBA players, behind only his teammate Seth Curry.

While some speculated that Harris could be a piece in a expanded Kyrie Irving deal with Lakers, Nets insiders reported that the Nets had no interest in trading him.

“I know he’s someone they value at the highest level,” Bartelstein said. “There’s no question about that.

Harris is under contract through 2023-24 and is owed $38.6 million, including $18.6 million this year.