Trendon Watford showing his skills as season draws to an end

Trendon Watford is five days younger than Jalen Wilson. Both turn 24 in November, but Watford at this point has scored a thousand more points than his teammate, played in 130 more games.

But both are getting minutes as the dreary disappointing season comes to an end and both are making the most of it, showing off their skills ... while trying to win games.

“We’ve just gotta keep building. I think just keep playing the right way, keep playing hard,” Mikal Bridges said Sunday. “Around this time, especially when you’re away from the playoffs, it can get selfish and you just kinda gotta get off that hump and continue to play together because obviously there’s no playoffs or anything but it’s just building to next year as well. … Being on the same court with these young guys so next year it won’t be like we never played together.”

Wilson has been a fan favorite since Summer League when he led the Brooklyn contingent to the Final Four. Watford is a bit different. He was signed late after the Portland Trail Blazers cut him in anticipation of a lop-sided trade for Damian Lillard. Watford had shown some ability in Portland averaging 7.5 points on 54.7 percent shooting in 18.6 minutes per game. More than one NBA pundit expressed surprise he had become a free agent. Indeed, Nets signed him to a non-guaranteed deal. He got some chances, particularly early when he filled in for Ben Simmons at the point.

Now, with so many Nets players wounded in one way or another from taking shots in a long season, Watford is getting a longer look under interim head coach Kevin Ollie and he’s playing well.

As Bridget Reilly of the Post reports Tuesday, he’s averaged 13.1 points on 57.1% shooting overall and 47.4% from 3-point range in 23.5 minutes per game over the past eight games. For the season, he’s at 6.6 points on 53.4% shooting in 60 games. There are some issues like his defense and turnovers. He’s averaged 2.5 turnovers over that eight game stretch, including four each in the two weekend games.

Still, his teammates like what they see from the LSU product who shared the court in Baton Rouge with Cam Thomas.

“[Watford is] always ready. He’s always real positive whenever he’s on the bench or whether he’s on the court, just giving us good energy,” Claxton said April 1 in which Watford scored 21 points off the bench in a loss to the Pacers. “And you see now he’s getting his opportunity and he’s making the best of his reps.”

Overall, Ollie likes what he’s seen from his youngsters, but there’s a lot more to understand.

“They just got to continue to learn, play through these situations and just learn from each other,” interim coach Kevin Ollie said of Watford, Wilson and 19-year-old Noah Clowney. “These are competitive games, Sacramento is still playing for seeding in the playoffs, so these teams are gonna still play aggressively and play hard, but these minutes are crucial for their learning growth, getting some valuable minutes so they can have some great experiences coming back for next year.”

The decision whether to keep Watford around will be up to Sean Marks. Unlike WIlson, who has a three-year deal (with a number of team options) and Clowney who the Nets will have for four years on a rookie contract, Watford is making vets minimum money and the Nets will have the option to extend him a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent, per the Post.

Brooklyn’s roster is likely to look a lot different next season, particularly at the end of the bench. Watford has done his best to make a case for an extended run with the Nets, but there will be a lot of decisions' to made in early July.