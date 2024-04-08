Is Noah Clowney already good?

“Fake” is probably a bit harsh, but let’s call this the most, um, surreal stretch of the laborious NBA calendar.

Key players are nearing 2,000 minutes on the season unless they’ve missed considerable time with injuries, but either way, almost nobody is completely healthy. And after six months of travel and competition, minds are wandering, either looking toward the playoffs or Cancún.

But these are first-world problems in the NBA landscape, worries provided by luxury of a stable contract. What makes March-to-April surreal is, respectfully, Malachi Flynn 50-pieces, or teams dressing seven or eight players on a given night, half of them complete unknowns to even the most terminal League Pass viewers. Thing is, those guys play hard, foaming at the mouth by the time spring rolls around.

So when Detroit’s C-team took an early lead against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, it’s not entirely surprising that Brooklyn relied on rookie Noah Clowney to save them. Predictably, he and fellow rook Jalen Wilson played hard, matching the energy of the rabid Pistons to lead a fourth-quarter comeback.

While heavily circumstantial, it still would have been a pleasant night for Nets fans if their young guns merely contributed. But Clowney was the best [redacted] player on the court in his 24 minutes, for the second time in as many games. And the first game came against an honest-to-god playoff team fighting for position in the Indiana Pacers.

In 41 total minutes against those Midwest foes, the 19-year-old hit five threes and blocked five shots, quickly presenting his potential to any Nets fans who hadn’t kept up with Clowney's season in the G League up to that point...

Please look at this forty-second sequence that I noted simply as "NOAH CLOWNEY" pic.twitter.com/2ePRVM1Q0E — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 7, 2024

Clowney became the fifth teenager in NBA history to record five blocks and five triples in a two-game span, joining Eddie Griffin (RIP), Jabari Smith Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr., and Victor Wembayama (7x, lol).

Such production made it easy to smile and forget what the calendar says; lesser competition doesn’t make the basket wider, and 6’10” rookies don’t often move their feet like this (even if the opponent wasn’t Tyrese Haliburton)...

Noah Clowney with a huge block on Tyrese Haliburton in isolation! pic.twitter.com/PpCwj7ia9Z — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 4, 2024

Clowney is morphing into the player Brooklyn envisioned when they took him with the No. 21 overall pick last June: a rangy defender who can make shots and thus, play in single- or double-big lineups.

“He’s position-less, and we want him to play like that,” said Kevin Ollie. “He’s sticking 1-through-5, I got some clips of him sticking, going over the pick-and-roll and blocking Jordan Poole and switching out onto big men, got a charge yesterday. I mean, he’s done all of those small things, and when he got comfortable shooting his 3-point shot, look out. He’s going to open up all of our offense, him being at that five or a stretch-four that can do certain things like that.”

Clowney isn’t flashing any new tools, nothing that he didn’t flash at Alabama or with the G League’s Long Island Nets this season; these tools just seem quite advanced. Clowney is the fourth-youngest player in the NBA this season, and skinny as a toothpick, but is his progress surprising? It depends on who you ask.

To Sean Marks, it isn’t. On the most recent episode of Brooklyn’s YouTube series, “Rookie Diaries,” Marks said, “Noah is one of these guys that is constantly asking questions, ‘how could I have done that? What could I have done there?’ He wants to be good, he wants to learn. You look at Noah, and you see how his body is changing pretty rapidly, before our eyes here, gaining strength, gaining muscle. And with that comes confidence.”

Few can deny that Clowney is indeed confident. It’s a shy confidence, creeping out the sides of the teenager’s mouth in such a way that affirms it’s no an act. When Clowney says he doesn’t think about his age during NBA action, he says it flatly, and you believe him:

“We’re all on the court, we’re all at this level for a reason. So I feel like I don’t really look at nobody as better than me. I mean, obviously players that have done more, proven more ... but I’m not gonna go in there with the mindset of that. So I feel like we’re all equals out there, when I’m out there.”

Noah Clowney is on a personal 10-0 run with a block thrown in there for good measure. Nets bench loving it: pic.twitter.com/qcG7Zb2mep — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 7, 2024

Clowney has given Nets fans a reason to tune in to the end of a somber season, and he also gave himself the right to get his ass kicked on Sunday night.

In his first career start, he faced Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings, and the hefty Lithuanian welcomed him to the NBA with 18/20/9, and some moments that Clowney will remember more than the stat-line itself...

Forgot to post this from the 1H, this is why I'm happy Clowney is getting to face Sabonis tonight: pic.twitter.com/7R1Yb1ySjb — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 8, 2024

It served as the perfect cap to a perfect week for Clowney, a loud statement that he can play in the league, but he has work to do. Perhaps each Sabonis elbow to the ribcage inspired a knowing smile in Kevin Ollie, Sean Marks, and Brooklyn’s veterans; this league isn’t that easy.

“Sometimes there’s growing pains, but I think he’s getting better and getting more confidence just as game goes on,” said the ancient 23-year-old, Trendon Watford, after the game.

“This is good for him,” said Ollie. “He’s gotta be in it and experience it, learn from it, just as long as you don’t quit in it, and he’s not gonna quit in it. These guys have been around, Sabonis is an All-Star, so hopefully he watches the tape and maybe gets something from Sabonis to bring it in his game, go lift some weights, all that stuff. So this is a great moment for him. He’s not gonna hang his head and get discouraged from it, he’s actually getting better from this.”

This isn’t Clowney’s first rodeo; he had to deal with 34-year-old Kenneth Faried in a February 22 matchup in the G League. The Manimal possessed a bit less skill than Sabonis, but harnessed an unprecedented amount of Old Man Strength, and bodied the rookie for 20 rebounds on the night.

Clowney just took it in stride, and ultimately proved to the organization he was ready for the next challenge within the next few weeks.

Long Island Head Coach Mfon Udofia explained why: “He’s intense about everything he does. Whether that’s a stretch, a warmup, post-game lift, practice, he’s intense about everything he does.”

Now, the cynic would ask why Clowney’s coaches and teammates would say anything different about the 19-year-old, and it’d be a fair question if not for the rook’s production. This isn’t a spring fluke, this is a continuation of the native South Carolinian’s year-long progress in the G League, which started after last year’s tough Las Vegas Summer League.

Since Nets fans need something to smile about, I made a quick video on Noah Clowney's development after another strong G League performance last night.



Also follow me on TikTok I guess lol: pic.twitter.com/v08AcbhX3J — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 23, 2024

Clowney has leveled up considerably since Brooklyn drafted him. Summer League is closer to nothing than everything, but he seemed miles away from stepping on an NBA floor then. Now, he’s earned — not given — real minutes with the Brooklyn Nets, and many of them have been positive.

So, is Noah Clowney already good? Well, that’s beside the point; his NBA career is 262 minutes old. The point, as articulated by Udofia, is that “Noah just keeps going up.”

His trend-line is undeniable, having gone from a player some fans called a bust in Summer League to an iffy player in the G League to producing spurts of excellence against real NBA teams in less than a year. Clowney may be good now, or he may be good soon, which is all good and well. But the real exciting part is that the train has already left the station, and we don’t know where it’s gonna stop.

And Sean Marks is locked in with the rest of us: “There’s a fun spirit with him, but there’s a competitive fire there which I think we’re all trying to unlock here. We’re seeing glimpses of it, so to me, that’s going to be really great, to see how that evolves over the course of his career.”