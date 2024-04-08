Long Island Nets season ends with loss to Maine Celtics, 99-77 in Eastern Conference finals

The Long Island Nets were defeated by the Maine Celtics, 99-77, in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA G League Playoffs on Sunday evening. The loss marks the end of Long Island’s quest for a G League title — and the 2023-24 NBA G League season.

Long Island was hamstrung by a loss of players to both positive and negative issues. The team’s best player, Noah Clowney, started for Brooklyn Sunday night and three rotation players were lost to season ending injury: Dariq Whitehead and Kennedy Chandler who had season-ending injuries and Terry Roberts who’s recovering from a shooting in Philadelphia last month that has yet to be solved. By Sunday night, the active roster was down to eight players, the minimum.

Long Island’s 6’8” forward Kaiser Gates tallied 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes. Nets 6’6” forward Davion Warren posted 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes while Brooklyn two-way guard Jacob Gilyard recorded 13 points, three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 48 minutes. It was the third straight 48-minute game for the 5’8” point guard. In the previous two, he had averaged 30.0 points.

The Nets two other two-ways, Keon Johnson and Jaylen Martin had decidedly different games: Johnson finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a block in 38 minutes while Martin played only 2:43 minutes and did not score.

The two teams went back and forth to begin the first quarter, until Maine pulled away. The Celtics closed the period ahead by four, 23-19. Despite Long Island shooting 45.5% from the field and 50.0% from deep in the second quarter, the Nets were unable to take the lead. Long Island closed the period down by five, 48-43.

Long Island worked hard in the third quarter to close the gap, outscoring Maine 17-13 in the period. The Nets closed the period down by one, 61-60.

Keon Johnson with the put back pic.twitter.com/bzzksxumfn — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) April 8, 2024

The Nets continued to battle into the fourth, but the Celtics pulled away, scoring 38 points in the quarter, going on to defeat Long Island by 22, 99-77.

Celtics guard DJ Steward tallied 27 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes. Boston two-way guard JD Davison posted 19 points, two rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks in 39 minutes.

Long Island won 10 of its last 15 games including the playoffs. Clowney went from a mediocre Summer League to starting with Brooklyn, averaging 17.4 points for the G League season, including a final four-game stretch where he averaged 23.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 64.1% overall and 50.0% from deep. Jalen Wilson started his season as a two-way with Long Island before his contract was converted to a standard deal last month. He averaged 19.0 points for Long Island.

The three two-ways are now free to join Brooklyn for the final three games of the season. Of the three, Johnson averaged 17.9 points on 51/37/78 shooting splits as well as 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 44 games, and Gilyard put up 15.0 points on 48/37/70 splits in 13 games with Long Island. Martin who at 20 is the youngest player on the Nets roster other than 19-year-olds Whitehead and Clowney averaged 9.5 points for Long Island after putting up 15.5 for Westchester. He is the only one of the three with a two-way deal in 2024-25.

The G League finals begin Tuesday between Maine and the Western Conference champs, the OKC Blue.