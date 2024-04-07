Long Island Nets face Maine Celtics at 7:00 p.m. ET in battle for Eastern Conference title

No Noah Clowney, no Jalen Wilson. They’re playing — and well — for the big club in Brooklyn. No Kennedy Chandler either. He’s out for the season with an ankle injury joining Dariq Whitehead who went down in January following leg surgery. Terry Roberts, the native Long Islander, is still recovering from gun shot wounds suffered during a shooting in Philadelphia last month.

But despite all that, the fifth seed Long Island Nets will face the second seed Maine Celtics Sunday night in Portland for the G League Eastern Conference title and chance to face either the Stockton Kings or Oklahoma City Blue next week in a best of five series. Both games will air on ESPNU, with the Nets-Celtics starting at 7:00 p.m. ET and the Kings-Blue two hours later.

Long Island has been led by the Brooklyn Nets three two-way players: Jacob Gilyard, a 5’8” point guard, and Keon Johnson, a 6’5” shooting guard, both of whom have extensive NBA experience, and Jaylen Martin, a 6’6” wing who the Nets signed off the Westchester Knicks roster in late February. Martin who turned 20 in late January, is the third youngest player on the Nets roster after Whitehead and Clowney.

Long Island has won 10 of their last 14 but are severely undermanned. In their two upset wins over the fourth seed Capital City Go-Go and top seed Osceola Magic, the Long Island roster has consisted of eight players,

However, one of those eight has been the 25-year-old Gilyard who is averaging 30.0 points, 9.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 steals while playing all 48 minutes in the two games. Johnson has been only slightly less productive averaging 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists to go along with splits of 45/50/80. Martin who’s had a bit of an up-and-down season, had four points vs. Capital City then 21 vs. Osceola. In fact, the three combined for 75 points vs. Osceola.

Beyond the two-ways, the Nets have relied on their two veteran G League wings, 6’4” Kyler Edwards and 6’8” Kaiser Gates who both have averaged double figures for Long Island all season. Edwards in fact has played in all 52 of Long Island’s games. The 6’11” Patrick Gardner, who also plays for the Egyptian national team, is filling in for Clowney. He’s put up 21 points in the two playoff games.

The Celtics will rely on their two-ways as well. In their upset of the Delaware Blue Coats, two-way point guard JD Davison finished with 21 points and 11 assists despite suffering a severe ankle sprain just a week earlier. Jordan Walsh, who’s been with Maine most of the logged 18 points and 9 boards against the Blue Coats. Neemias Queta — who has spent much of the year with Boston — put up 18 points and 16 rebounds.

“Long Island is very much like us — middle of the pack, and went on quite a run there at the end of the season,” Maine head coach Blaine Mueller said. “They were right there with us with a winning streak.”

The G League Finals begin Tuesday, April 9, with details still to be determined.