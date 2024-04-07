3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets triumphant win over Detroit Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets were debt collectors for an already lost cause last night. On a crisp Saturday evening, they welcomed in the Detroit Pistons, a team that knocked them off almost a month ago that very night and set them on a path that would lead to their early elimination from postseason contention.

Yesterday, Detroit found them at the end of that rocky trail, facing Brooklyn in what was their first throwaway game with the Atlanta Hawks having secured the final Play-In Tournament seed as the Nets finished up their last game vs the Pacers.

The Nets may have discarded the ball one too many times, giving up the rock on 18 occasions, but by no means tossed the opportunity to hoop aside as many would have. A comeback effort saw the team take down the Pistons by a 113-103 final score. It didn’t miraculously bring Brooklyn back into the playoff picture, but the debt was paid. Here’s what we learned.

Better Late than Never

Young talent consistently draws eyes across all sports and all teams, but especially ones like the Brooklyn Nets. For those unable to stack wins and stay competitive with their peers, that’s their fans’ serotonin boost each night — the chance to watch a kid cook and think “this is our future.” It’s a fair consolation prize when actual winning is off the table.

For the first 90% of the season, Brooklyn’s gone without both. Despite making two first round selections this past summer, they’ve been as far away from the rookie buzz as any team. They not just a non-factor in the NBA Rookie of the Year race. They haven’t even fielded a horse.

Brooklyn’s reasoning for that decision, even unrelated to the absurd speed a which Victor Wembanyama is moving in that race, is fair. Young steeds Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney are two of the game’s four youngest players, each being 19-years-old. Still, with those circumstances acknowledged, it’s been odd to see the Nets devoid of any young blood for so long.

Having said that, Noah Clowney’s emergence over the past week, including his 17-point outing yesterday vs Detroit, has been a more than welcome sight. On a night where his alma mater, Alabama’s Red Tide, did not roll, Clowney was anything but stagnant, getting up for four blocks as well as sick rebounds to go with his second straight game as Brooklyn’s leading scorer off the bench.

His two-way play made him look like a Nic Claxton doppelgänger. His ability to stretch the floor made him look like the “the upgrade” to quote Homelander from The Boys, minus the homicidal personality of course.

Watch Noah Clowney on these four possessions. I think it's safe to say the Nets have something with him. pic.twitter.com/HlFl5kv7pl — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 7, 2024

Indeed, in the last 13 games he’s played, four in the G League, nine in the NBA, Clowney is shooting 18-of-18 from deep, 47.1%. That’s less and less a small sample.

I wrote two weeks ago about how Cam Thomas is the only reason why anyone would keep watching the Nets at this point. That now needs revising. Clowney may not be in a race for any hardware with Wemby or his other 2023 draftees, but he’s shoulder to shoulder with CT in terms of giving Brooklyn fans a reason to stay locked in for this final week of hoops.

Cam Thomas Adding to his Scoring Arsenal

Speaking of Brooklyn’s favorite bucket-getter, Cam Thomas did not have a marquee night from an efficiency standpoint vs Detroit. With a few too-many tunnel vision possessions, which I’m sure nobody gave him crap for online, Thomas finished with 32 points on 10-of-25 field goal attempts.

He hit the big ones when Brooklyn needed him to, but we know he’s capable of hitting close to all of them when he wants. The Nets still came away with the victory though, so you’ll take it nonetheless.

Thomas did however illustrate some growth in terms of his scoring diet, getting to the line for 11 free throw attempts and draining all but one. This is now the second time in his last four games he’s earned double digit shots at the stripe. He’s only done that six other times all year.

Utilizing his quick first step to get defenders on his hip and simply attacking without fear of contact, Thomas did well to manufacture points on a night where his shot struggled to find nylon otherwise.

Thomas developing another way to put up points and further round out his offensive game is one positive, but the fact that he’s starting to get calls is another. The LSU product expressed some frustration earlier this year for his unfavorable whistle. However, he and the officials seem to have collectively turned a corner.

Dennis Schröder Finds a Way

Signing a deal with the Toronto Raptors only to be traded to Brooklyn halfway through the season, it’s been a rather turbulent year for Dennis Schröder. But amid the twists and turns, the FIBA World Cup MVP continues to adjust and play his game. The ride continued last night as well.

Dropping 24 points, dishing six assists, and shooting 8-of-10 from the field, Dennis the Menace was integral to Brooklyn’s comeback effort. He made getting downhill a habit but also splashed a pivotal triple from the top of the key to give the Nets their first lead since the 10:23 mark of the first period.

Efficient night at the office for @DS17_FG ‍



24 PTS | 80 FG% | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/1ENapWIxSI — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 7, 2024

Mind you, this was fresh off a game where he struggled in the scoring department, shooting 5-14 from the field vs the Pacers and tallying just 12 points. However, he did dish out 11 assists en route to the victory.

Whether his shot is falling like it was last night or not, Schröder just finds a way to stay effective for Brooklyn. He finished as a +15 last night and a +17 on Wednesday. The eye test and the numbers agree, the Nets are better when Schröder’s on the floor, no matter which hat he’s wearing.