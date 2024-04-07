NBA Live Discussion: Sacramento Kings at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

The Brooklyn Nets are eliminated from playoff contention, but the Sacramento Kings are in town and battling to get out of the play-in spot. Let’s see if the Nets can continue playing spoiler, particularly after its win against Indiana.
WHO: Sacramento Kings (44-33) at Brooklyn Nets (31-47)
WHEN: 7:30 PM ET
WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio.
***
Injuries: No Ben Simmons, Keita Bates-Diop, or Dariq Whitehead. We likely won’t see Cam Johnson or Dennis Smith Jr either.
Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk are out.
The Game: Sacramento won the first game. Trying to slow down De’Aaron Fox does not seem like a fun time. The man is lightning quick, is a clutch time monster, and is one of the best point guards in the league. He’s ninth in the NBA in scoring at 26.6 points per game on 46/37/74 shooting splits. He’s also top ten in drives per game to the basket, so for Dennis Schroder and the Nets, they’ve got to keep Fox in front of them at all times. If not, it’s gonna be a long evening for the folks at the ‘clays.
