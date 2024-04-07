Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings preview: the homestand continues

Time flies. And when things aren’t going well, you want time to move at a million miles per hour. That’s where Brooklyn Nets fans find themselves these days. The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Detroit Pistons last night at Barclays Center and with a few home games left before we say goodbye to this season, the home team gave them something to cheer. Brooklyn used a game clinching 19-0 run to put the game away and walk away with a win.

The opponent tonight is desperately trying to avoid the play in. It’s been a bit of a bumpy road for the Sacramento Kings as of late, and it got a bit bumpier after they lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Where to follow the game

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 7:30 p.m. ET.

Injuries

No Ben Simmons, Keita Bates-Diop, or Dariq Whitehead. We likely won’t see Cam Johnson or Dennis Smith Jr either.

Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk are out.

The game

Sacramento won the first game.

Trying to slow down De’Aaron Fox does not seem like a fun time. The man is lightning quick, is a clutch time monster, and is one of the best point guards in the league. He’s ninth in the NBA in scoring at 26.6 points per game on 46/37/74 shooting splits. He’s also top ten in drives per game to the basket, so for Dennis Schroder and the Nets, they’ve got to keep Fox in front of them at all times. If not, it’s gonna be a long evening for the folks at the ‘clays.

Last time Brooklyn saw the Kings, Sacramento burned them with 25 three pointers. For the Nets, they will need to keep the Kings off the three point line if they want to pull off the upset. Sacramento is missing some of their elite sharpshooters, but the Nets can’t afford to underestimate the other players on the roster. They might catch a small break as this is the third game in four days for the Kings.

If all else fails, the Nets can turn to Cam Thomas. CT powered the attack to the tune of 32 points. Is it safe to say Thomas has been the best Net on offense throughout the season? We’ve seen him take games over and give the team life when they appear down in the mud. If the Nets can be competitive enough, Thomas can provide the late game heroics to steal some wins.

Player to watch: Domantas Sabonis

Having a player that gives you a double-double every night is such a blessing. Each game, you can count for solid work in the scoring column, on the glass, running the offense, etc. In a league where there’s so many excellent players across the board, Sabonis stands out as one of the best of the best. Over at The Kings Herald, Greg Wissinger wrote:

“Watching Sabonis this season has been a bright spot in a season full of ups and downs. Through it all you know you can rely on Domas to gobble up rebounds, dish the ball to teammates for open looks, quietly amass his own scoring stats, and take a couple concussing blows to the head each night.

Sabonis is the consistent engine that drives the Kings. He’s become so reliable that we sometimes even forget to mention him in recaps. The double-doubles feel like a given. But I never want to take them for granted. What we’re watching this season is truly special, and we’re lucky to witness it.”

As the Kings try to win their first playoff series since 2004, they’ll need the big guy to find another gear.

Another day to witness the Noah Clowney Experience. The rook put on another great outing and was part of the closing five to end the game. Lucas asked him about defending guards, and he gave a pretty cool answer

Asked Clowney if he enjoys defending guards:

"I do, and I know I gotta get better at it. A lot of times I get happy feet, I get to jumping and hopping and I get beat ... I think I can be a good defender, Obviously I’ve got work to do but yeah it’s fun, I enjoy it." https://t.co/yT6UwfRz3Q — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 7, 2024

With the focus on next year, this final week of the season should be all about sharpening Clowney’s game to ready him for a big sophomore season.

From the Vault

Oh, we’ve got a big day today! In the afternoon, the title will be on the line as Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes try to win their second national championship. Standing in the way are Kamilla Cardoso and the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks. This is a rematch of last year’s Final Four classic, and SC is looking for revenge as well as a chance at immortality. They come in to this game undefeated and have a chance to be the first team since Breanna Stewart’s UConn Huskies to go undefeated. With that in mind, let’s head back to Stewie’s college swan song in 2016

And later tonight, it’s all on the line in the main event of WrestleMania as Cody Rhodes will try to dethrone Roman Reigns and win the WWE Championship. It’s Bloodline Rules, so buckle up!

