Brooklyn Nets defeat Detroit Pistons 113-103 in special night at the Barclays Center

The Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons were playing just another game on Saturday night at the Barclays Center. In fact, it was a contender for the most Just Another Game on an 82-game NBA calendar that features plenty of Just Another Games.

The Nets, locked into the East’s 11-seed without a draft pick in 2024, would go on just the same with a win or loss, entering the very last week of a very forgettable season. The Pistons, already locked into one of the bottom-two records in the whole NBA, are equally unaffected by wins or losses at this point. They have long clinched top-tier NBA Draft Lottery odds, a consolation prize that can’t fully make up for their unforgettably miserable season.

The Pistons were missing over half of their dreadful roster due to injury by the time they arrived in Brooklyn, and then they ruled out starting center Jalen Duren, seeing as it was the second night of a back-to-back.

This Saturday night contest between two teams with enough combined wins to still probably miss out on a Western Conference Play-In spot, coinciding with the NCAA Men’s Final Four and the New York Yankees’ first home series, was lost to history before it even tipped off.

It produced magic.

Dorian Finney-Smith had the most special night. His father, Elbert Smith, was watching his son hoop in person for the first time, four months after being granted parole following 28 years in prison. Elbert’s release came in December 2023, largely thanks to efforts by the Dallas Mavericks, his son’s former team.

“It was amazing,” said Dorian at the time. “Just me trying to feel him out. I had to touch his arms, shoulders, just to get a feel for him. I hadn’t touched him or remember ever touching him. It was emotional.”

Four months later, Finney-Smith was all smiles as he prepared to face Detroit, saying, “Nothing compares to this moment.”

“It’s gonna be fun. I know my momma talk a lot of trash. So if my momma talk a lot, I ain’t got to worry about him, because my momma gonna do all the talking.”

So, if his mom is the talker, what type of fan would his father be?

“You know, he ain’t really too athletic, he big, so he just says we get our toughness and roughness from him. So, shout out to him, he says we need to go out here and play like some gorillas, not no chimpanzees. So that’s what we’re gonna do.”

A special night at Barclays pic.twitter.com/BU0wAB1GzV — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 6, 2024

Reader, the Nets did not go out there and play like some gorillas, and their play might have been insulting to chimpanzees too.

The Pistons, full of rookies, sophomores, and players otherwise on the fringe of the sport’s highest level weren’t susceptible to the typical ills of a back-to-back. With fresh legs and plenty of individual motivation, they stormed into the Barclays looking to overcome an 18-point loss on Friday night. The Nets seemed unprepared for such efforts.

Brooklyn was down a dozen after the first quarter, coughing the rock up seven times to politely loosen up their guests.

“We weren’t finding anything to eat the first three quarters,” said Head Coach Kevin Ollie.

“A lot of them were unforced, driving into the paint and trying to make difficult passes,” said Jalen Wilson of the turnovers? “They’re an athletic team, quick team, got scrappy guards. So with a team like that, you gotta have a plan when you’re driving in there.”

It set the tone for the night, and the Nets couldn’t waltz back into the game the way they seemingly thought they would. The referees did their part, awarding Brooklyn 33 free-throws to Detroit’s four; many were deserved but many were canceled out by the turnovers that kept on coming, 18 on the night.

Four Nets had at least three on the night, but rather than individual foolishness, it was a a team-wide mindset that plagued them. Cam Thomas had just one turnover, but that was because he abandoned the pass by the second quarter, putting forth an awe-inspiring display of chucking. He’d finish with 32/6/5 on a whopping 35 true-shooting attempts, tanking some possessions but saving others.

Every time the Nets cut the deficit to single-digits, Detroit’s young guards Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser had a step-back response. That or Chimezie Metu driving the rock; he finished with 20 points on perfect 9-of-9 shooting to finish as the leading Piston.

When Jaylen Nowell hit a three to make the score 99-84 with under eight minutes left, it ended another mini-run from Brooklyn for what felt like the final time this evening. A comeback wasn't happening, and the Nets had nobody to blame but themselves, and nobody to save them.

Except for a couple of rookies.

It may have been an April game between two non-entities, a difficult setting to be impressed by anything, but Noah Clowney was the best player on the floor for his 24 minutes. He blocked four shots and scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a couple 3-pointers, the first problem Detroit couldn’t solve on Saturday...

Please look at this forty-second sequence that I noted simply as "NOAH CLOWNEY" pic.twitter.com/2ePRVM1Q0E — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 7, 2024

“We’re all on the court, we’re all at this level for a reason,” said Clowney. “So I feel like I don’t really look at nobody as better than me. I mean, obviously players that have done more, proven more ... but I’m not gonna go in there with the mindset of that.”

“I’ve seen a lot of the things he’s able to showcase now in Long Island,” said Wilson of his fellow rook, the man of the hour. “None of it is really surprising me because he’s shown flashes every time he gets to play, being confident shooting the ball, confident blocking shots.”

Wilson wasn’t far behind himself, posting a solid 10-and-4 and more importantly, joining Clowney as the only Nets ready to bring the same desperate energy the Pistons emerged with.

The rookie duo didn't just pitch in, but led Brooklyn’s real comeback, bringing the veteran exploits of Dennis Schröder and Nic Claxton with them. In the final half-quarter, Schröder put his head down and got to the rim consistently to finish with 24 points and six assists, while Claxton led a dominant defensive stretch.

Clutch plays on BOTH ends pic.twitter.com/5dU9BToB1H — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 7, 2024

No, really. Dominant. The Pistons did not score a single point in the final five minutes of the game, paving the way for the Nets to close Saturday's action on a 29-4 run.

The noise around the Brooklyn’s support at the Barclays Center will never die, and the exact proportions of their identity — what percent actually love the Nets, what percent are tourists with cash to burn, what percent are gentrifying pseudo-fans more interested in the celebrities of the NBA than the players — will never be solved.

But that crowd made serious noise of their own during Brooklyn’s rampage down the stretch, their eruption for Wilson’s dagger 3-pointer lacking a hint of cynicism about the state of either franchise...

19-0 RUN FOR THE W pic.twitter.com/F5JfuqTY4y — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 7, 2024

“It felt great,” said the ex-Kansas Jayhawk: “I feel like every player, especially young players, lives for that moment. It doesn’t come around too often where, you know, rookie season, being in the last minutes against a good opponent and a good atmosphere, a good game, down, tied, and we’re in there being able to battle.”

Dorian Finney-Smith did not play his best game as a pro, scoring just two points on 1-of-5 shooting. It did not matter; a smile was glued to the eight-year veteran on the bench as he watched his rooks close the Pistons out, the same smile still there when he wrapped his arms around his parents after the final buzzer...

At least the night ended with a win for the Finney-Smith clan pic.twitter.com/HCubzdtuaZ — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 7, 2024

After Brooklyn’s previous game, a win over the Indiana Pacers, Kevin Ollie spoke about the end of his team’s lost season: “A lot of this is your nature is to take it negative, and we’re not in the playoffs. That’s just human nature. You have to fight against that every day. I have to fight against it. Everybody’s got to fight against it. And it’s just being positive and understanding that you love the game and you want to go out there and compete and you want to be a true competitor.”

Despite every reason to take it negative after three quarters against a half-G League, half-NBA team on Saturday night, the Nets finally buckled down and created a euphoric attitude at the corner of Flatbush and Atlantic. Ollie’s comments rang true as ever; this in itself was worth competing for.

After Saturday’s win, Ollie said, “We’re gonna build something special here, if it’s four more games, if it’s next season, I’m just so grateful to coach this team, and to have these moments with them. It’s everything, it’s priceless.”

Perhaps squeaking out a win over these Pistons shouldn’t inspire such genuine optimism. It almost certainly won’t change the direction of a franchise that’s been difficult to believe in for the past year. But we can’t know that for sure.

So why not believe?

Final Score: Brooklyn Nets 113, Detroit Pistons 103

Milestone Watch

Unsurprisingly, one rookie leads the way in Saturday’s edition of Milestone Watch.

Noah Clowney is now the second teenager in Nets history with four or more blocked shots in a game, joining Jarrett Allen (done six times).

Clowney also became the fifth teenager to ever have 5+ blocks and 5+ threes in a 2 game-span, joining Jaren Jackson Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Victor Wembanyama (seven times), and Eddie Griffin.

Cam Thomas registered 30+ points for the 14th time this season, also extending his streak of 25-point games at Barclays Center to seven.

Mikal Bridges scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including three 3-pointers. Bridges has now made 212 3-pointers this season, good for third place in Nets single season history, trailing just Patty Mills (227) and Joe Harris (234).

Joe Tsai sits court-side

The Brooklyn Nets’ chief governor made a rare appearance during his team's win, sitting court-side for much of the second half, confirmed by Nets PR.

While Tsai was present in Austin for Brooklyn’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, he hasn’t been seen frequently at the Barclays Center this season, at least court-side. Such appearances were more frequent for Tsai in past seasons of his ownership.

Next Up

Brooklyn has a far steeper challenge if they want to keep the good vibes rolling, facing the Sacramento Kings on a back-to-back. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center.