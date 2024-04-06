NBA Live Discussion: Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets, 7:00 PM ET

As our Brian Fleurantin wrote in the game preview, “even when circumstances are less than ideal, you still have to make the most out of things. Now that the season is winding down, the Brooklyn Nets have moved on to the next phase of things.”

Indeed. With five games remaining, coaches names are circulating as Brooklyn looks ahead to the offseason. For now, finishing the season with some momentum could mean something - anything. Signs of competence certainly don’t hurt.

WHO: Detroit Pistons (13-64) at Brooklyn Nets (30-47)

WHEN: 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network on TV, we think. Yankees are on as well which typically means the Nets move to YES 2 or MY9. WFAN on radio.

Injuries: No Ben Simmons, Keita Bates-Diop, or Dariq Whitehead. Cam Johnson and Dennis Smith Jr are both doubtful. The list is full for the Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Taj Gibson, Isaiah Stewart, Quentin Grimes, Ausar Thompson, Stanley Umude, Simone Fontecchio.

Oof. For more on the Pistons, check out Detroit Bad Boys.