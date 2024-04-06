Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons preview: The homestand continues

There’s meaning in every game. Sure the 82 game schedule feels like a slog at times, but there are things to take away from every contest. There are lessons to learn, experience to gain, challenges to overcome. Even when circumstances are less than ideal, you still have to make the most out of things. Now that the season is winding down, the Brooklyn Nets have moved on to the next phase of things. We’ve known for a while that the team was out of the playoffs, but it was made official when the Atlanta Hawks won their game against the Detroit Pistons. The Nets won their game against the Indiana Pacers and gave themselves a good feeling for the first time in a while.

The opponent tonight might be a bit jet lagged. The Pistons played last night, but lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Injuries

No Ben Simmons, Keita Bates-Diop, or Dariq Whitehead. Cam Johnson and Dennis Smith Jr are both doubtful.

The following players are out for Monty Williams’ club:

Cade Cunningham

Taj Gibson

Isaiah Stewart

Quentin Grimes

Ausar Thompson

Stanley Umude

Simone Fontecchio

Yikes.

The game

Brooklyn won games one and two while Detroit got game three.

This is a back-to-back for the Nets so we’ll see how Kevin Ollie and the coaching staff manage things.

One thing for sure, we’ll be seeing a great deal of Noah Clowney. Clowney had the best game of his professional career on Wednesday as he was a sparkplug off the bench. In just 16 minutes, he scored 22 points and grabbed ten rebounds. Day’Ron Sharpe didn’t play, and since the Nets know what they have in him, there’s more of an opportunity for Clowney to make a name for himself. With a week to go in the season, he should be a key part of the rotation the rest of the way.

When you play well, people notice you. And when you fit a role that would help, you get even more shine. Over at Detroit Bad Boys, Wes Davenport wrote about Cam Thomas and how he fits the Pistons better than Jaden Ivey:

“Even so, Cam Thomas is a player who would perform significantly better in the role Monty Williams has asked Jaden Ivey to fill this season. Thomas outpaces Ivey as a shooter and pick-and-roll ball handler, essentially providing a credible upgrade to just under half of Jaden Ivey’s shot volume. And his ability to create his own shot at all three levels would also be a welcome addition to the roster. Defensive concerns notwithstanding, Cam Thomas is a much better fit within this offense than is Jaden Ivey.”

The Nets have decisions to make this summer, and ensuring Thomas is a part of their future will be key to what the organization has planned.

Player to watch: Malachi Flynn

Allow me to introduce you to the Tony Delk Scale! Created by Ben Sin of Complex Magazine, it took a look at the most random 50-point games in NBA history. If you thought Tony Delk or Corey Brewer had the most random 50-point game in NBA history, lemme tell you about Malachi Flynn! Flynn somehow crossed the 50-point marker Wednesday and broke the scale. Barring something unforeseen, he’ll never score 50 points in an NBA game again. Moments like that make the end of the season fun and gives us something amazing to watch.

Dennis Schroder will continue running the show for the Nets. DS handed out 11 assists on Wednesday night and his ability to get to the rim and make plays in the clutch is essential for the Nets. For tonight, he and the Nets will try to make sure Flynn doesn’t go off again. Also, with the Pistons at the rest disadvantage, Brooklyn should push the tempo a great deal so they can tire them out. If they start strong, it’ll set the tone for the rest of the game.

