Long Island Nets head to Eastern Conference Finals as two-ways star

The Long Island Nets will face the Maine Celtics in the G League’s Eastern Conference Championship game Sunday night in Portland after upsetting the top seeded Osceola Magic, 120-112, Friday night in Florida.

The Brooklyn Nets three two-ways — 5’8” point guard Jacob Gilyard (28), 6’5” shooting guard Keon Johnson (27) and 6’6” wing Jaylen Martin (21) — combined for 75 of Long Island’s 120 points in the contest. Long Island came into the game as the fifth seed. They had lost two straight to the Magic in Osceola just last month...

Another absolute MASTERCLASS from Jacob Gilyard!



He logged his second straight 25+ PT performance and also added 9 AST and 5 STL to lead the @LongIslandNets to their second-straight Eastern Conference Finals. #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs pic.twitter.com/U7PFy0bu0u — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 6, 2024

Six Nets scored in double figures in the win. Gilyard recorded 28 points, four rebounds and nine assists as well as five steals and one block playing all 48 minutes for the second straight game. Johnson tallied 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes while Martin posted 21 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 28 minutes.

Overall, the three shot 9-of-16 from deep and each put up highlight reels:

Long Island’s two veteran forwards, Kaiser Gates and Kyler Edwards notched 25 points between them: 14 points, six rebounds and one block for Gates and 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal for Edwards. Long Island center Patrick Gardner, filling in for Noah Clowney, posted 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 17 minutes.

The Nets got off to a steady start in the first quarter as Osceola turned the ball over four times. The two teams went into the second period tied, 28-28. The Nets turned up the heat, going on a 6-0 run in the last three minutes of the second to outscore the Magic 35-29 Long Island closed the first half ahead by six, 63-57.

The Nets worked hard to maintain their lead in the third quarter, but Osceola outscored the Nets 31-22 in the period to turn the tide and the Magic closed the third quarter ahead by three, 88-85. Long Island then went on an 11-1 run in the opening five minutes of the fourth.

Osceola remained within striking distance until the final moments. D.J. Wilson, who was fresh off a 10-day stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, threw down a slam to bring the Magic within two with 1:11 remaining. However, on the subsequent possession, Long Island’s Johnson drilled a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Magic rookie Jett Howard with 52.7 seconds left to help the Nets seal the victory...

With ZERO hesitation!



Keon Johnson with the super clutch three down the stretch.#NBAGLeaguePlayoffs | @LongIslandNets pic.twitter.com/9RS92kR5Av — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 6, 2024

“Keon Johnson hit a tough three to put them up five,” said Osceola coach Dylan Murphy, . “That’s a shot we’re going to live with. He’s a hell of a player, and he made a shot. Sometimes, in playoff basketball that’s what it comes down to.”

Orlando two-way guard Mac McClung posted 29 points, three rebounds and one assist in 42 minutes. Before the game, McClung, the NBA’s two-time Slam Dunk champion, was awarded the G League MVP award.

CROWN HIM! Mac McClung is awarded his 2023-24 @Kia G League MVP trophy before tonight’s semifinals game! pic.twitter.com/WqNNP6G85x — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 5, 2024

Long Island will face Maine at the Portland Expo at 7:00 p.m. ET. A win Sunday and the Nets will go to a best-of-five series with the Western Conference champs. . The two West finalists, the Stockton Kings and Oklahoma City Blue, will play Sunday at 9:00 p.m. Both games will be telecast on ESPNU.