ALL THE BUZZ: Speculation abounds about a new head coach ... and a big free agent

We are not yet in off-season mode, but pundits have already begun looking at how things may play out in two areas of great interest to Nets fans: free agency — including the trade market — and the NBA coaching carousel. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has the latest on free agency and Jake Fischer looks at who might fill the NBA’s limited vacancies in the big chair.

Both engage in a bit of speculation — “buzz” that is — and the question is always how much of that speculation is educated. The reporters won’t say and it’s also not something the Nets front office regularly engages in. Indeed, in talking to reporters after dumping Jacque Vaughn, Marks had this to say about the search:

“Like always they are not going to be publicized, I don’t do that so, I know you guys are going to ask, was he or she, were they part of this search,” said Marks. “That’s just not the way we work here”

Still, it’s (almost) the off-season. So here goes.

Pincus takes on what could be the biggest free agency move of the summer, the availability of Donovan Mitchell, the high-scoring if somewhat injury-prone Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard. Mitchell is under contract to Cleveland next season at a not unreasonable $35.4 million but, writes Pincus, he is “all but certain to decline his $37.1 million player option for the 2025-26 season to explore unrestricted free agency next July.”

While Cavs owner Dan Gilbert said a week ago that he believes Mitchell will extend — “I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city. He loves the situation in Cleveland” — Mitchell was quick to throw a damper on his boss’ optimism a few days later, being very non-committal. So what’s the Cavalier brain trust to do? Koby Altman, the Cavs GM and the architect of their success, has suggested he won’t give up on keeping Mitchell until he absolutely has to. But that can be a risky proposition if Mitchell wants out. You don’t want to lose a 27-year-old who’s a five-time All-Star for nothing.

So Pincus lays out five teams that could be interested in the Westchester County native whose father is a long-time New York Mets executive: the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks and the Nets. Here’s what he wrote about Brooklyn, including more speculation about who the Nets could offer for Mitchell.

The Knicks aren’t the only NBA team in New York. The Brooklyn Nets are also a viable Mitchell destination. General manager Sean Marks has strong CAA ties as well, and Mikal Bridges is said to have a strong relationship with Mitchell. The Knicks, Lakers, Heat and Rockets were more competitive than the Nets this year, but All-Stars tend to believe that they will turn a team into a winner wherever they go. The Nets have some solid building blocks with Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and Nicolas Claxton (free agent) along with Bridges. The Nets still owe multiple first-round picks to the Rockets from the James Harden trade, but they restocked their coffers by sending Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. They now project to have two first-rounders in 2025, two in 2027, three in 2029 and one apiece in 2028 (TBD by protections), 2030 and 2031. Brooklyn also projects to have 10 second-rounders through 2031. Ben Simmons’ expiring $40.3 million contract could have some salary-matching value, perhaps with someone like Georges Niang also joining the Nets. Assuming Bridges isn’t available, other medium/higher-salaried players include Dorian Finney-Smith, Dennis Schröder and Johnson. The Nets have several younger players like Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead, Day’Ron Sharpe, Jalen Wilson (minimum) and Thomas.

Indeed, the Nets have a lot of valuable draft capital and according to league insiders, the picks were acquired for the very purpose of making a big trade, not take players who are now in middle school. (As one insider told NetsDaily, determining the value of drafts in out-years is both an art and a science and trying to get a grip on a draft more than two years out is difficult. It’s lot easier to look down the road at what players will be under contract.)

Of course, one question Mitchell or any Brooklyn target would want to know is who will be the Nets head coach in 2024-25. Fischer takes that on in his look at the NBA coaching market. At the moment, there are three openings: the Nets, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets and Fischer hints there could be more, in Detroit and Portland.

Fischer speculates that the usual suspects for the Nets could come from the Gregg Popovich tree in San Antonio.

Experienced veterans like Mike Budenholzer and James Borrego harbor strong San Antonio connections to a Brooklyn front office that’s rife with former Spurs staffers, starting with general manager Sean Marks — remember, Hawks coach Quin Snyder, another Spurs product, once billed as a strong Nets target in the aftermath of Steve Nash’s firing, as well. There’s a growing sense around the league that Brooklyn will also consider some of the same younger, first-time head coaches as the Wizards and Hornets, in addition to experienced names.

Budenholzer is by far the most accomplished coaching prospect available. He was fired by the Milwaukee Bucks in May of last year after the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round. The firing was considered controversial because Giannis Antetokounmpo was injured and Budenholzer’s brother was killed in a car crash during the series. The Bucks are still paying Budenholzer.

Despite the firing, Budenholzer has quite the resume’. He has four NBA championship rings as Popovich’s assistant and one as the Bucks head coach. He has also been named coach of the year twice for his work with the Bucks and before that, the Atlanta Hawks, where he worked as head coach after leaving the Spurs. Twice in his 10-year NBA coaching career, his teams have won 60 games and three other times they won 50 or more (something only one Nets team has done in the NBA.) His winning percentage as a head coach is 60.4% and he is credited with helping develop Giannis Antetokounmpo. Moreover, Marks is known to be an avid fan of Budenholzer, believing him to be the best x’s and o’s coach in the league. Budenholzer, however, is also known as being abrasive.

NBA personnel believe Brooklyn’s search will be wide-ranging, with less of a specific archetype of candidate compared to the strategy in Charlotte or Washington, where the focus will be on finding the right development-minded coaches to enhance a youth movement. The Nets, by all accounts, still hold aspirations of adding to a core that already features a complementary piece in Mikal Bridges. There could be a needle to thread of hiring an assistant that’s been playoff-tested, such as (Sacramento assistant Jordi) Fernandez or (Suns assistant Kevin) Young... Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant has been another name presented as a potential first-time head coaching candidate in Brooklyn, sources said.

Bryant, it should be noted, is close to Mitchell.

There’s no schedule for the Nets to sign a new head coach, but it’s hard to imagine they would go into June without naming a new bench leader. Even though the Nets currently don’t have a pick in either round of the 2024 NBA Draft in late June, the organization is still preparing ... just in case. We’re bound to have speculation on that soon too.