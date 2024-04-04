ANALYSIS: Two-ways to win ... examining Nets lack of players who can score and defend

As the Brooklyn Nets’ season winds down to an ignominious conclusion, post-mortems are already well underway. Fans who insisted that any coach must be better than Jacque Vaughn now wonder whether Kevin Ollie might be an exception. Some blame Sean Marks’ roster construction ... though the same roster was playing .500 ball through the first 30 games.

One of the Nets most glaring problems has been a dearth of two-way players, players who can score and defend. Nearly everyone who has played significant minutes has been a liability either offensively or defensively. As a result, the team has constantly had to juggle lineups, creating defensive problems in their effort to fix offensive problems and vice versa. (Over the course of the season they’ve played 572 different 5-man lineups, about 100 more than most NBA teams.)

Overall, the Nets have been similarly mediocre on both sides of the ball—22nd in the league in offensive rating (scoring 113.1 points per 100 possessions) and 21st in defensive rating (giving up 115.6). However, those overall ratings obscure the ups-and-downs of the season, a frustrating push-pull between offensive and defensive woes. Since Ollie took over as interim coach, the Nets’ defensive rating has improved from 116.8 to 112.8, slightly better than league average. At the same time, however, the team’s offensive rating has sagged from 114.5 to 109.7, more than offsetting that improvement.

The coaching staff’s dilemma is clear from the relationship between offensive and defensive Estimated Plus-Minus ratings for their key players. Need a defensive stopper? Dennis Smith, Jr., has been the Nets’ best defensive player by far, but well below average on the offensive end. (His true-shooting percentage is a woeful 50.8%.) To a lesser extent, the same has been true of Nic Claxton and Dorian Finney-Smith. They are second and third on the team in minutes (behind Mikal Bridges), but the Nets’ offensive rating with both of them on the court together is just 109.2, which would rank 27th in the league.

To compensate for that lack of offensive punch, the Nets have relied heavily on Cam Thomas for scoring. Thomas’s offense has improved over the course of the season; he is passing more and (as a result) taking better shots. He currently has the team’s best offensive EPM rating, though that reflects drop-offs in performance of Lonnie Walker and Cam Johnson more than Thomas’s own improvement.

The problem is that Thomas has cost the team more on the defensive end than he has provided on offense. Fans keep reminding themselves that he is only 22 years old and only recently got his 50th NBA start. His defense has improved with experience. Indeed, since late December his defensive EPM rating has improved twice as fast as his offensive EPM rating. But it is still abysmal—in the league’s bottom five percent, a nether region mostly populated by end-of-the-bench players.

The only two Nets with better-than-average EPM ratings on both sides of the ball this season—and the two best players overall, along with Smith—are Bridges and DayRon Sharpe. Unfortunately, Sharpe—another 22-year-old—has been limited by fouls and turnovers, averaging only 15 minutes per game.

Consider, by way of contrast, the best team in basketball, the Boston Celtics. Of the Celtics eight key rotation players, six have positive EPM ratings on both sides of the ball. The top four offensive players—Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown—are also among the team’s five best defensive players (along with Jrue Holiday, their 7th-best offensive player). As long as those guys stay healthy, the Celtics are going to excel both offensively and defensively. (They currently have the best offensive rating in the league and the third-best defensive rating; and they’ve played just 364 five-man lineups to the Nets’ 572.)

As their post-season hopes have faded, the Nets have gradually given more playing time to younger players, including Trendon Watford, Jalen Wilson, and Noah Clowney as well as Thomas. Of those guys, Watford comes closest—so far—to being a contributor on both sides of the ball. All of them may improve significantly; but that remains to be seen.

Marks will have little to work with in attempting to improve the roster this off-season. The Nets will want to stay under the tax threshold once again next year, extracting themselves from the “repeater tax” legacy of their superstar era in preparation for summer 2025. The are currently about $37 million below the tax line with 11 players under contract (assuming Keita Bates-Diop exercises his $2.7 million player option). If they re-sign Claxton and perhaps Watford, and barring a major trade, the additions to the roster will have to be low-budget free agents.

Whether or not there is much fresh talent on the roster, the biggest challenge for the next coaching staff will be to find players who can hold their own on both ends of the court.