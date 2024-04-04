3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets bittersweet win vs Indiana Pacers

Whenever there’s a funeral scene in a movie, it’s raining just about every time. It’s almost as if directors don’t trust their audience to understand on their own that the scene is supposed to be somber. The first John Wick (2014), Logan (2017), and The Amazing Spiderman (2012) immediately come to mind for me.

Well, Mother Nature was in on that cliché tonight.

While rain slammed into the Barclays Center from multiple angles this evening, we laid the 2023-24 Brooklyn Nets to rest. With the Atlanta Hawks taking down the Detroit Pistons, they officially eliminated Brooklyn from the Play-In tournament — and consequentially the playoffs.

This ends Brooklyn’s playoff streak at five, which began with the “Go Hard” Nets in 2018-19. How the times have changed since then. It had been the fifth-longest active postseason streak in the league.

But to Brooklyn’s credit, they scratched and clawed at their grave tonight like absolute zombies as Tyrese Haliburton and Co. tried to lower them into the dirt. While the Nets lost from a seasonal standpoint, they won tonight in a resurgent 115-111 effort. Here’s what we learned.

Teams are Keying in on Trendon Watford

There’s no greater piece of evidence suggesting that you’ve made it as an NBA player than when opposing teams start game-planning for you. At the tail end of an entire season where opponents blitzed him on pick-and-rolls at a Steve Spagnuolo level, Mikal Bridges can tell you all about that.

This time though, it was Trendon Watford, who’s averaged 15.6 points per game on 67/50 splits through his last five games, who felt the heat tonight.

While I doubt anyone on the Pacers entered tonight’s game with “stop Trendon Watford” at the top of their to-do list, it was certainly a point of emphasis. Wat’s been a problem in the halfcourt lately, plunging his way inside and using his crafty skillset to finish around the rim in a variety of ways.

In response, Indiana rarely let him attack one-on-one after getting past the point of attack, occasionally even bringing an extra defender to collapse on him inside to bother any shot attempts. They kept big bodies on him at all times as well, avoiding any miss-match hunting.

As a result, Watford finished with just four points while shooting 1-of-4 from the field, cooling down at long last.

The ex-Blazer also dealt with a shorter leash tonight given Clowney’s explosion off the bench, which I’ll get into later. That lesser run time without question also contributed to his return to Earth. Still, tonight’s game is no knock on Watford, but rather a sign of respect from Indiana and an inevitable, small step back.

Teams Should do the Same with Noah Clowney

Oftentimes, you leave the kids at home when you go to a funeral. For entertainment’s sake, thank goodness Brooklyn didn’t do that tonight.

Dropping 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while shooting 3-of-4 from deep, rookie Noah Clowney hit career marks in all those departments. In his first “breakout” performance at the NBA level, he also rejected a shot, dished an assist, and shot 7-9 overall from the field.

As a floor-spacing big likely not on Indiana’s scouting report, Clowney had the stage set to attack on drive-and-kicks and doubles. Strike he did, hitting the open looks while still bringing it at the other end.

Big, versatile, and able to shoot, it was a marquee night for the 19-year-old Bama product in terms of what the modern game looks for.

“I just tried to play confident,” Clowney told YES Network’s Meghan Tripplett while sitting with 14 points at halftime. “I’ve had bad nights and I’ve had good nights, but I just try to keep my confidence through it all and play basketball the way I know how to.”

He echoed that belief postgame as well.

“I always say they bleed the same blood, they put their shorts on just like I do,” said Clowney referring to the challenge of facing Indiana. “Yeah, they’re a good team, but I got to play with the same confidence I played with at the G that I do here. I don’t want to start playing shy, playing bad, tripping over mistakes. Just play confident.”

Games might not mean anything going forward for the Nets, but this one mattered tonight for Indiana. Odds are Brooklyn’s contests vs the Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers coming up will too given the tight playoff seeding around each squad.

Those teams would all be wise to not treat Clowney like he’s incapable of making shots. The Pacers did that tonight and you saw what happened.

Physicality is an Issue...Pt. 77

The Nets lost by a landslide on the boards and in the paint last time out vs Indiana, though that largely happened due to what looked like a lackadaisical effort on the second night of a back-to-back. Brooklyn somewhat struggled again in those areas during round two vs the Pacers, tonight but this time, the front office takes the blame, as the team’s lacking size and strength put them at a disadvantage.

On small plays and large, momentum-swinging ones alike the Pacers frequently out-stretched or out-muscled Brooklyn. This included offensive boards (19) leading to second-chance points (25), 50/50 balls, battling through screens, and the occasional post-up situation.

Despite their issues on the defensive glass, they did manage to out-rebounded Indiana by a 50-45 margin. However, they lost once more in the paint, giving up 60 points there in the process.

Propelled by the aforementioned Clowney, the Nets did toughen up in the second half down low. Nic Claxton came through with some nice two-way sequences inside the paint during the third quarter, even rocking the rim. Mikal Bridges took a pivotal charge down the stretch as well.

Tie game with a minute left, Mikal Bridges takes a charge, Dennis Schröder gets to the rim and gives BKN the lead: pic.twitter.com/lP87jGFYc1 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 4, 2024

Alas, Indiana’s strength especially behind Pascal Siakam, was solely what kept them in this game. Indiana posted 45/26 splits, which should have sank their ship, but those extra shots generated via the offensive glass plugged up their many leaks.

With Spicy P, Jalen Smith, Obi Toppin, and Aaron Nesmith the Pacers have a bevy of large bodies to put out there. They’re no easy bout for any team. But with Brooklyn now forced to look ahead at next season, size and strength to combat that is something to focus on in the summer.