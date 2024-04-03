Brooklyn Nets defeat Indiana Pacers 115-111 in reminder of what season should have been

The Indiana Pacers are a beat writer’s dream. The whirlwind pace of their deadly offense forces an opponent’s hand immediately; there is no hiding against Indiana. Either their challenger is ready to hustle back in transition and guard up, or they’re not. Either way, it only takes a couple of possessions to find out.

So when the Brooklyn Nets strolled into Indiana on Monday night providing less resistance than a subway turnstile, they set the tone for a blowout loss before the first quarter had ended. And that’s what it became, a 133-111 loss to the Pacers that felt much, much less competitive than that.

Yet, the Nets wouldn’t have to wait long for a rematch; the butt-kicking was the first half of a home-and-home that would conclude on Wednesday evening. Head Coach Kevin Ollie was confident that Brooklyn would be ready for the rematch:

“They played their style of play, and they don’t stop, they’re relentless at it, and we got to understand and not be surprised on Wednesday about the pace of the game and how it’s gonna be played. They’re gonna come in Wednesday and try to do the same thing. I know our guys are gonna be ready.”

As it turns out, Ollie was telling the truth. Brooklyn emerged from the gates with the right energy, taking a quick 11-4 lead that signaled they were ready to compete. Despite allowing a nasty 27-8 run to end the frame, sending the Nets into the second quarter down 31-19, it was a more encouraging start than Monday night.

A low bar indeed, but Brooklyn just needed shots to fall to turn Wednesday’s contest into a fight, and shots did indeed fall. Some came from unsurprising sources, as Cam Thomas scored 15 of his game-high 27 points in the first half. The threes weren’t falling for Thomas, but he drove the Pacers to the basket consistently, and shot 6-of-10 from two-point range, while taking eight free-throws on the night.

THIS CAM THOMAS FOOTWORK ‍ pic.twitter.com/nf5RZDvmsh — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 3, 2024

But Thomas didn’t get scoring help off the bench from fellow LSU Tiger Trendon Watford, who failed to reach double-digits for the first time in six games. Rather, Nets fans got the ultimate reason to tune in to consequence-less April basketball: The Noah Clowney Game.

Brooklyn’s first-round rookie scored 14 points in the second quarter. “This is not a circus!” exclaimed Ian Eagle as Clowney packed the best night of his career into 12 minutes, hitting three straight triples...

...while flashing the defensive skills that Brooklyn salivated over when taking him at No. 21 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, the first-born fruit from the Kevin Durant trade...

Noah Clowney with a huge block on Tyrese Haliburton in isolation! pic.twitter.com/PpCwj7ia9Z — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 4, 2024

“I was just trying to play confident, really. I’ve had bad nights and I’ve had good nights, but I try to keep my confidence through it all and play basketball the only way I know how to,” said an exhausted Clowney to Meghan Triplett during the YES Network halftime show.

The choice to interview Clowney at the half didn’t prove to be a jinx, as the 19-year-old continued his strong play in the second half to finish with 22-and-10 on 7-of-9 shooting, usurping Day’Ron Sharpe as Brooklyn’s backup center for the evening.

Thomas was full of praise for the 19-year-old, saying, “He’s just showing the hard work he’s put in going back-and-forth in the G League, here. Now he’s been here a while, and obviously he’s been staying ready. I know about the staying ready piece, so for him to stay ready and come off the bench to give us 22-and-10, that’s incredible.”

Ollie kept it a tad more simple: “He got the game-ball.”

Then, the starting center played like he was worried about losing his spot too. Nic Claxton came out of the half-time break looking to dunk everything, and he just about did, on his way to 14-and-13 with four blocks.

Awesome dunk off a designed DHO for Nic Claxton pic.twitter.com/Lc1wugHJCE — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 4, 2024

Better yet, Claxton helped shut Indiana’s half-court offense down. The frequent Tyrese Haliburton-Pascal Siakam screening actions simply turned into switches with Claxton and Bridges, and the Nets grabbed control heading into the fourth quarter.

“I mean, that’s what we was striving for at the beginning of the year,” said Bridges of Brooklyn’s intense D. “And honestly, we weren’t that good defensively, but we knew the talent and the defensive guys we have out there, that we could cause havoc. So it was good.”

While an exciting finish at the Barclays was unfolding, the Atlanta Hawks were busy wrapping up a win in Detroit, a win that would eliminate Brooklyn from Play-In contention. The Nets, of course, did this to themselves with a 29-47 record heading into Wednesday. But for 48 minutes against the Pacers, who could either land home-court advantage in the first-round of the playoffs or fall into the Play-In, they didn’t.

For 48 minutes on Wednesday night, the Nets did as well as you could hope for a transitioning-not-rebuilding team. Their half-court defense, though struggling to get rebounds, fought the league’s best offense tooth-and-nail behind length and activity. Every starter finished with double-digit points; while Bridges and Dennis Schröder took a while to get going, they were Brooklyn’s two leading scorers in the fourth quarter.

Rookies Clowney and Jalen Wilson each clocked double-digit minutes, and each hit clutch free-throws down the stretch. Clowney in particular gave Nets fans something to remember, and the Barclays Center got loud for each play he made. On a miserably windy, rainy day in New York, the lights were bright and so were the smiles inside the Barclays Center.

Rick Carlisle mostly mostly figured out his half-court offense out in the fourth, letting Pascal Siakam cook with swish after swish in isolation, and involving Schröder on switches.

The Nets would not bend the knee. In the game’s defining sequence, just minutes after Brooklyn’s season had spiritually ended hundreds of miles away, Bridges stepped in front of Siakam for a charge. Dennis Schröder then hit the game-winning shot, his signature scoop layup...

Tie game with a minute left, Mikal Bridges takes a charge, Dennis Schröder gets to the rim and gives BKN the lead: pic.twitter.com/lP87jGFYc1 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 4, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets did this to themselves. They made it so that a picture-perfect win over a playoff-caliber team in April, packed with contributions from up and down the roster, in front of a Barclays Center crowd didn’t just not matter, but came on the day their season ended.

“They could have easily given up when Siakam was going off, but they didn’t, and it just shows the pride of this group,” said Ollie. “I just told them you have to celebrate these, because everybody in the world thought we were going to give up but that group in there, and that’s what I’m proud of the most.”

The win was a reminder of what could’ve been, what should’ve been, what was for the first six weeks of the season. Brooklyn was never going to be good given their lack of offensive firepower, but why not fun? Why not a little more competitive?

Those were questions for after the final buzzer, which arrived not with the satisfying finality of a sunset, but with the haunting knowledge that the Nets will never get this season back. At least Wednesday was a moment to bask in.

Final Score: Brooklyn Nets 115, Indiana Pacers 111

Milestone Watch

You can probably guess who is going to lead off this edition of the Milestone Watch.

Noah Clowney, at 19 years and 264 days old, set career-highs in 3-pointers, points, and rebounds. He became youngest player in the NBA to record a 20-and-10 game with five offensive boards this season. He is the third-youngest player in NBA history to record those totals in a game off the bench.

Clowney also became the sixth player to ever record 20-and-10 in 17 or fewer minutes, and he became the youngest to accomplish the feat.

Unfortunately, Clowney did not become the youngest Net to ever score 20 points. He missed out on that honor by seven days; that record still belongs to Cliff T. Robinson (not Uncle Cliffy), who scored 22 on 11/25/79 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nic Claxton’s 29th double-double of the season sets a new career-high for him, despite playing fewer games than he did in 2022-23.

Dennis Schröder finished with 12 points and 11 dimes, recording his eighth double-double of the season, his second as a Net.

Cam Thomas extended his streak of consecutive home games scoring 25+ points to six. The only players with longer streaks of 25-point home games in franchise history are Kevin Durant and Vince Carter.

Vince Carter to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Speaking of Vince Carter, Shams Charania reported that VC, the third-leading scorer in Nets history, had been selected for the Basketball Hall of Fame prior to Wednesday’s action. The official announcement will take place during the NCAA Final Four this weekend, but Kevin Ollie spoke on Carter’s accomplishment on Wednesday.

Brooklyn’s head coach never played on the same squad as Vinsanity, but faced him many-a-time in the NBA, including as a Philadelphia 76er in their legendary 2001 series against the Toronto Raptors.

“Yeah, he just always had the joy for the game,” said Ollie. “Of course we see all the dunks, but just the way he played, the 3-pointers that he shot, the joy that he brought, the attention he brought to the game. In the Toronto years, us playing against him with some epic battles and matchups, seeing him and Iverson go at it was epic. I think that was Game Six, I believe, something like that in Philly. It was just, it was awesome to see.

“But just the competitive nature that he had, just the innovation that he had, all the different things that he brought to the game. It’s just the uniqueness of his God-given talent and him crafting his game and continuing to build those, and to having a Hall-of-Fame career, which is awesome. Congratulations to him and to his family. A lot of hard work pays off.”

Cam Johnson avoids injury scare

Cam Johnson’s 2023-24 has been riddled with injuries. Nothing season-threatening, but the 28-year-old has missed time with four separate wounds, the latest a sprained big toe on his left foot.

Johnson returned from a three-game absence on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, but did not make the trip to Indiana on Monday night. Johnson was available to come off the bench for Brooklyn on Wednesday night, and finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting in 22 minutes.

However, his night was nearly cut short after an inadvertent kick to the shin from Cam Thomas, a painful instance of friendly fire that had the ex-Sun limping to the locker room...

However, Johnson would return limp-free, and appears to have avoided anything more serious than a bruise.

Next Up

The Detroit Pistons couldn’t help the Brooklyn Nets out with a win on Wednesday night, and now the two teams will meet at the Barclays Center. Does it count as a revenge game for Brooklyn? Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night, giving the Nets an extra day off.