NBA Live Discussion: Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

The Nets lost in Indiana just two days back by 22 points on April Fools’ Day. No jokes prepared here. Just ready to move on to the next one... against Indiana again.
WHO: Indiana Pacers (43-33) at Brooklyn Nets 29-47)
WHEN: 7:30 PM ET
WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio.
***
Injuries: No Ben Simmons, Keita Bates-Diop or Dariq Whitehead. Cam Johnson is probable with a left big toe sprain. Dennis Smith Jr is questionable with right hip synovitis. Myles Turner is questionable with a right finger sprain. Bennedict Mathurin is out.
The Game: Indiana won the first two meetings. This is the last time these teams will play each other this season. It’s all about effort. If you put forth a good effort, people respect it. We all know the circumstances surrounding the Nets these days, so it’s all a matter of presenting a product that’s watchable and worth your time. When the Nets play like they did on Monday, it makes an already long season feel even longer and more dour. All people want is effort. You give that to them, and that’s half the battle....
