HALL BOUND: Vince Carter joining Basketball Hall of Fame

Vince Carter, who for a half decade along with Jason Kidd formed the NBA’s most dynamic backcourt, has been selected for the Basketball Hall of Fame. The official announcement of his and other nominees’ selections will take place during the NCAA Final Four this weekend.

Shams Charania was first with the news...

Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups have been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame @HoopHall Class of 2024, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Official announcement on Saturday at the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/zIX6pQgsHx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2024

Carter joined the Nets in December 2004 in a trade that Peter Vecsey, the New York Post hoops columnist, called the most lop-sided in 25 years. After controversies arose in Toronto over time lost injuries and reputed lack of effort, the Raptors sent VC to New Jersey for Alonzo Mourning, Eric Williams and Aaron Williams and two first round draft picks, neither of which amounted to much.

From his first days in New Jersey, Carter was a fan favorite, his electric play the perfect complement to Kidd’s steady unselfishness. Although the two never reached the heights the earlier Kidd-led teams, they are now both in Springfield, Kidd having been inducted in the Hall class of 2018.

Carter will be inducted at the Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony on August 17-20 in Springfield, Mass. Here’s 10 minutes of his highlights from noted VC fan Maxamillion, many of them called by Ian Eagle who Carter has now joined in the YES Network coverage of the Brooklyn Nets...

Although his role in New Jersey was overshadowed by what he did in his early years in Toronto, essentially popularizing basketball in hockey-mad Canada, the numbers are similar and Carter re-established his reputation at the Meadowlands after it had been tarnished in Toronto.

Carter played almost as many games for the Nets as he did for the Raptors — 374 to 403 — and actually averaged more points — 23.6 to 23.4 — in his New Jersey tenure. His assists, rebounds and shooting percentage were all higher in New Jersey.

Indeed of the 25,728 points he scored for eight different NBA teams across four decades, a third of them, 8,834 points, came in those games for the Nets over nearly five seasons. (VC, it should always be noted, missed only 11 games in New Jersey, all of them losses.)

Carter was named a finalist for the Hall back in December. Here’s what he told Brian Lewis back then.

“It’s an honor. Everybody feels one way about, ‘Oh, this has happened or hasn’t happened.’ Me on the other side, I was like, ‘I hear you, but the reality is you never know until you know.’ And to hear your name, it becomes a reality,” Carter told The Post. “It’s an unbelievable honor just to be at this stage of it. You never know what happens. Some people say it’s a shoe-in. I don’t know. But one foot’s in the door.”

Next Tuesday, the Raptors will officially retire his No. 15, something the Nets have yet to do, for reasons that remain undisclosed ... and inexplicable.