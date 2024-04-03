Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers preview: Nets try to bounce back

When you’re a writer, you have to be BOLD. You have to stand out above the crowd and deliver strong takes! The people come to your stories looking for demonstrative, tell it like it is analysis! So when I wrote about the Nets heading into the game on Monday against the Indiana Pacers, I said the following:

“They started off so slowly last night so look for the group to have some extra pep in their step. When you get outplayed at home in the ways that they did, they need to start strong to make up for their poor play...”

Another thing you learn as a writer is sometimes, you can be wrong as hell. While the world was watching Iowa take on LSU in the Elite Eight, the Brooklyn Nets embarrassed themselves in Indianapolis as the Pacers cruised to an easy win. Yikes.

Where to follow the game

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 7:30.

Injuries

No Ben Simmons, Keita Bates-Diop or Dariq Whitehead. Cam Johnson is probable with a left big toe sprain. Dennis Smith Jr is questionable with right hip synovitis.

Myles Turner is questionable with a right finger sprain. Bennedict Mathurin is out.

The game

Indiana won the first two meetings. This is the last time these teams will play each other this season.

It’s all about effort. If you put forth a good effort, people respect it. We all know the circumstances surrounding the Nets these days, so it’s all a matter of presenting a product that’s watchable and worth your time. When the Nets play like they did on Monday, it makes an already long season feel even longer and more dour. All people want is effort. You give that to them, and that’s half the battle.

Speaking of effort, Trenton Watford is giving Nets fans something to think about going forward. He’s done well in his minutes off the bench and has impressed his teammates along the way:

“He’s always ready. He’s always real positive whenever he’s on the bench or whether he’s on the court just giving us good energy. And you see now he’s getting his opportunity and he’s making the best of his reps.”

Brooklyn has to figure a lot out this summer, and making sure they find a role for Watford will be on their to-do list.

Assuming Myles Turner is out or severely limited, Jalen Smith will get some more minutes. He’s been a good bench big for Rick Carlisle and friends after the Phoenix Suns gave him away for free. He works hard on the glass, gives you solid minutes off the bench, and has been knocking down threes at a career high 43.9 percent. Smith will do battle with Day’Ron Sharpe when he enters the game. Sharpe has been one of the few bright spots on the team this year and his work on the glass should come in handy. Brooklyn needs to slow the pace down, and that starts with dominating the glass.

While the Nets magic number to be eliminated from postseason play is at one, the Pacers still have a chance to capture homecourt advantage in the first round. They’re only 1.5 games behind both the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks. Every game from here on out takes on more importance for Indy, so they have a lot to play for tonight.

Player to watch: Aaron Nesmith

When you’re a team that’s trying to get back to contention, you need to win on the margins. The stars are the stars, but you need good rotation players so you have a good foundation and depth up and down the roster. Nesmith has been a good hand for the Pacers and is having the best season of his young career so far.

Feels like we say this every other game, but the Nets need more from Mikal Bridges. The Nets’ leading man didn’t give them much of anything Monday, and they simply can’t win when he doesn’t play an above average game. Even with the season winding down, the Nets need him to put some good games together so there’s some sense of optimism heading into an uncertain summer.

From the Vault

We are fully on the road to WrestleMania! We’re a few days away from the show of the year, so let’s throw it back to one of the best matches at ‘mania 39!

More reading: 8 Points, 9 Seconds, SB Nation NBA, Indy Star, Basketball, She Wrote