Jacob Gilyard’s buzzer beater leads Long Island Nets over Capital City Go-Go in playoffs

Jacob Gilyard, the Brooklyn Nets two-way point guard and at 5’8” the shortest player on the court and on an NBA roster this season, drove the lane with seconds left in the Long Island Nets playoff opener Tuesday night in Washington, D.C. and lofted a floater high above a forest of Capital City Go-Go defenders to score the game winner with 0.3 seconds left and give the Nets affiliate a 120-118 win. Long Island, the fifth seed in the East, will now move on to the conference semi-finals Friday against the Osceola Magic in Florida.

The shot provided the short-handed (pun intended!) Nets a welcome win and capped off a monster game for the 25-year-old who finished with 32 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and six steals in 48 minutes, not missing a second in the game...

The 5’8” dynamite hits the GAME-WINNING layup with 0.3 seconds left to give the @LongIslandNets a stunning first round victory in the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US. pic.twitter.com/9KDg8jRIM7 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 3, 2024

Gilyard who played 37 games, including 14 starts, for the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the season, was aided in the win by one of the Nets two other two-ways, shooting guard Keon Johnson who posted 25 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 42 minutes, and G League veteran wing Kyler Edwards who tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 42 minutes. The Nets had only eight players available.

The Nets international bigs, Patrick Gardner of Egypt and Long Island and David Muoka of Hong Kong and Las Vegas, combined for 22 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks. and one steal.

The two teams went back-and-forth to begin the first quarter, tying the match seven times. Long Island shot 48.0% from the field to close the period ahead by five, 33-28. Capital City worked hard to close the gap in the second outscoring Long Island 39-28. The Go-Go closed the first half ahead by six, 67-61.

Long Island battled hard in the third quarter to turn the tide outscoring Capital City 35-31. Despite the Nets’ efforts, the Go-Go closed the period ahead by two, 98-96. Long Island continued to strike hard at Capital City in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Go-Go 24-20. Consecutive fouls on both teams kept the match tied until the driving layup.

Wizards two-way forward Justin Champagnie tallied 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes. Capital City guard Hamidou Diallo posted 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes.

Long Island will advance to face Osceola on the road in the NBA G League Eastern Conference Semifinals on Friday, April 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET.