From nowhere man to sixth man: Trendon Watford’s late season rush raises questions

It is indeed bad management to base future personnel decisions on end-of-the-season garbage time play, but Trendon Watford showed at several times in the season that he could play for the Brooklyn Nets but never got a good run. Now, over last five, he’s averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and a steal with shooting splits of 67/50/65 in only 25.4 minutes per. Not appreciating possibilities is bad as well.

The 23-year-old Watford topped that stretch last night in Indianapolis. He wound up as sixth man vs. the Indiana Pacers and had his best game in a year, scoring 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting as well as 1-of-2 from three. Moreover, the eye test showed Watford’s skill set and high BBIQ.

Game tape also showed that the 6’9” Watford has a varied game as it has all week...

Kevin Ollie who’s been playing Watford more since he took over after the All-Star Break spoke positively of Watford last night as he had in recent games.

“T-Wat did a great job getting to the rim,” Ollie said.

“He’s just coming in being really aggressive, taking advantage of the minutes that he’s getting,” Brian Lewis quoted Nic Claxton as saying. “He’s playing a big role these last few games, and he’s been really solid coming off the bench.

“He’s always ready. He’s always real positive whenever he’s on the bench or whether he’s on the court just giving us good energy. And you see now he’s getting his opportunity and he’s making the best of his reps.”

Watford’s season, particularly before the coaching change, was hit or miss. After a solid preseason, averaging 11.7 points in 16 minutes per over three games, he was barely seen, not appearing in the team’s first three games. Overall, he also was a DNP in 18 games, despite enjoying good health. When he was given minutes, he was mostly a positive for Brooklyn. In the 14 games this season when he played 15 or more minutes before his current stretch, he was in double figures nine times, according to a NetsDaily tally. The Nets were 5-9 in those games.

Maybe there are good reasons that we don’t know about for Jacque Vaughn’s decision not to play Watford — his defense? — or it’s just the Nets flat rotation at the wing, a roster construction issue. Then again, the 6’9” Watford proved he could play multiple positions during the season, even filling in for Ben Simmons as lead guard. It made many fans wonder if Watford had issues similar to those his LSU teammate, Cam Thomas, had with Vaughn.

For his part, Watford is just happy to get the opportunity even if late in the season. He did note that he’s been toiling “in the dark” a lot of the season.

“I just take advantage of the work I’ve been putting in in the dark,” Watford said of his emergence over the past week. “And I felt like even early in the year when I felt like I should have been playing, even when I wasn’t, I was still just putting in the work, knowing opportunities were going to come.

“So, now it’s just showing. And just trying to get wins on top of it; that’s the most important thing, is trying to finish off this season with as many wins as we can.”

As for the future, Watford will be an unrestricted free agent come July after working on what was a non-guaranteed vets’ minimum deal.

Lewis writes the Nets have some options should they want him back ... and he agrees.

Playing on a $2 million minimum contract, the Nets can extend him a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent. Might they even give him part of the mid-level exception? These are the calls GM Sean Marks has to make.

Of course, it’s one thing to find diamonds in the rough, as the Nets have done over the years. It’s another thing to get good value on them. Watford may not be much more than a role player down the line, but at this point, it appears the Nets need more data to make their decisions.