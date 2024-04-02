3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets laughable loss to Indiana Pacers

With the Brooklyn Nets playing the new-look Indiana Pacers on only one other occasion this year, despite facing almost every other Eastern Conference team three times already, tonight’s game brought a rather refreshing look.

We got different jerseys, different faces, and a different arena to gaze upon at a point in the season when everything feels stale. With the 2023-24 campaign more than 90% completed, breaths of fresh air like that are hard to come by at this point.

However, tonight wasn’t the crisp, fresh-cut grass-scented breeze you might hope to feel on the first day of April. Instead, it was howling, skin-stinging gust that blew our boys off their feet.

Much like last night, the Nets fell behind early and fell behind big vs Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton and company flexed their league-best offensive muscles without hesitation, jetting out to a 30-13 lead right around the first frame’s halfway mark.

The two teams headed in polar opposite directions collectively coasted to the finish after that, as Brooklyn lost by a 133-11 final score. Outside of a Dennis Schröder x Jalen Smith fight night special, the game provided very little to comment on, but I’ll do my best. Here’s what we learned in this latest Brooklyn throttling.

The Nets are a Bad, Bad Team

Oftentimes you’ll find young teams days away from elimination playing stingy, aggressive, carefree ball late in the season. With nothing to lose, they’re unchecked and aggressive, oftentimes relishing the chance to play spoiler.

The Oklahoma City Thunder played that role frequently in years past before putting it all together this season. The Utah Jazz had a few games of that style last year as well. These teams don’t often win, but they give the ones just trying to get the playoffs trouble.

Tonight, the Nets didn’t do either of those things.

It wasn’t just that Brooklyn lost. With Indiana 13 wins richer than them and with Brooklyn flying in on the second night on a back-to-back, they were cast as underdogs from the jump. If you expected them to win, you just haven’t been paying attention this season.

However, it was that they didn’t even fight (minus Schröder I guess). In fact, they didn’t even put their gloves on. Instead, they rolled over onto their bellies in front of the entire Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd.

The defense, or lack thereof, at their own basket, was their most egregious crime tonight. Rather than trying to lock it down, they cleared runways toward it like an airport crew. Indiana finished with an abominable 70 points in the paint as a result. It likely would have been even horse had Myles Turner not exited the game early with a hand injury.

Brooklyn forgets it's one free-throw after an and-one and gives up a wide-open layup. This is getting ugly. pic.twitter.com/zzd0XVzjeV — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 1, 2024

But Brooklyn got caught just as often sleeping on the break. Despite breakaway Pacer jams coming every five minutes like an alarm clock of sorts, the Nets kept hitting the snooze button, going back to bed, and giving up 19 transition points in the first half.

Nets might not be ready tonight...off a made basket, Watford not happy w/ Clax pic.twitter.com/UyMZMma5zp — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 1, 2024

Brooklyn came out in the second half with a bit more juice, but the game was over at that point, even if the clock argued otherwise.

True contenders are never referred to as “scrappy.” Think about it. When was the last time someone called Denver, Boston, or Milwaukee “scrappy.”

To spread the wealth, that word is always saved for the lesser-talented teams. But the Nets aren’t even that right now. They’re a bad team even without the positive attributes that bad teams sometimes attain. Sounds like rock bottom to me. But hey, there are seven games left! Opportunities galore.

Trendon Watford is Still a Lone Positive

Once again, Trendon Watford makes it impossible for me not to write about him postgame. This time around, the ex-Blazer finished with 21 points, two rebounds, a steal, and a block while shooting 8-of-11 from the field.

With him averaging 15.6 points per game on 67/50 splits through his last five games, he’s elevated himself from a bench guy who can occasionally come in and make things happen, to a consistent rotation player.

Like his other games, his ability to penetrate a defense and finish around the rim in a multitude of ways was impressive. I cannot say those attributes were “impactful” tonight given how horrendously this game went on the scoreboard, but they made you raise an eyebrow.

Sometimes tough to take things from the end-of-season stretch, but Trendon Watford has been hooping with added opportunity.



Remember he's only 23. Has an intriguing skillset. Brooklyn should make a strong push to bring him back. pic.twitter.com/bA2CoUHR6y — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 1, 2024

Kevin Ollie sang his praises last night, understandably so, and even confirmed that he’d continue to see consistent minutes with more play like that.

As long as that continues, I see no reason why he won’t play himself into a new NBA contract this summer despite warming Brooklyn’s bench for the majority of the season. That’s a feel-good story in a year that’s been anything but.

Still Room for Day’Ron to Further His Leap

Tonight’s game may have made question your love for the game, but that’s been a theme for almost the entire season. Amid all that doom and gloom though, the arrival of Day’Ron Sharpe’s third-year leap was a ray of sunshine.

The former Tar Heel took sole possession of the backup big man role around mid-December. Briefly at times, he even looked like the better five between him and Nic Claxton when going up against certain teams that required a more rebounding-focused center.

Then, the injury bug took a bite out of him, chomping on his leg specifically, as Sharpe hyperextended his left knee in an early January game vs the Portland Trail Blazers. He missed about a month, then returned, but it feels like he’s yet to really return.

Sharpe played well in Brooklyn’s most recent game vs the Atlanta Hawks, but outside that, he’s looked a bit out of rhythm. The same thing happened tonight. Oftentimes he looked out of position either setting up the pick-and-roll or hanging in the dunker spot. He also turned it over twice.

Sharpe’s rebounding was exceptional tonight, as it has been all season. He snatched 11 boards in just 13 minutes played, tying Claxton for a team-high despite that shorter leash. But again, that’s always been there for him.

At a point in the season where Brooklyn’s reserves are getting all the run they want, you’d like to see Sharpe take advantage like Watford has and cap off what’s still been a year of notable improvement for him. Perhaps the comes next week when he gets more burn after Brooklyn is officially eliminated.