Lewis: Ben Simmons medically cleared ... what does that mean for Dennis Schroder?

Ben Simmons has been cleared medically for his latest attempt to get beyond his injuries and return to the Brooklyn Nets backcourt ... although unlike last year, the Nets understand his continuing back issues will remain an issue.

Still, Brian Lewis reports Thursday that the Nets are not giving up on their 27-year-old point guard, at least not yet.

[T]hough he’s been medically cleared following surgery, the fact is he’s missed enough time to be a perpetual question mark ... There are no indications the Nets will seek a buyout — actually the opposite, appearing to be moving forward expecting Simmons to be part of the team next season.

NetsDaily can confirm that Simmons indeed was cleared as of late last week and has begun his rehab in Miami. As Lewis also writes, he should be fine for summer workouts and pickup games.

Simmons underwent his second back surgery -- officially, a microscopic partial discectomy — at Jackson Memorial Medical Center in Miami on March 14, shutting him down for the season. He had his back surgery back on May 5, 2022 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. But since then, the 6’10” Simmons has played in only 57 games for Brooklyn, including 15 this season.

Both surgeries were to relieve the nerve impingement in Simmons back that has affected both his knee and foot. The question, of course, is whether the second surgery will help him relieve the recurring pain he’s suffered and relieve the Nets point guard situation.

At the deadline, Brooklyn acquired Dennis Schroder from the Toronto Raptors along with a $20.4 million trade exception, for the expiring contract of Spencer Dinwiddie who Toronto quickly waived. Schroder, who’s owed $13.4 million next season, has played well so far for Brooklyn. In 29 games, 25 as starter, Schroder has put up numbers that are, in several aspects, close to or better than his career numbers, averaging 14.6 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds with 42/41/80 shooting splits. Last night, he took over the game late and basically won the game, scoring five straight points and providing stability as well as 21 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

Schroder said post-game that he likes the Nets as an organization and wants to stay in Brooklyn.

“Of course. I always want to be stationed somewhere where people show me appreciation,” Schroder told The Post before scoring 21 points in Wednesday’s win. “And I felt that from the first day — people reaching out to my family, to my wife, to my mom. That shows, OK, they really [want me]. And the playing style, as well, I like. They trust me, in what I am capable of. And of course I want to stay.

“I know the business side of it as well. So, I’m not taking anything emotional or personal. I know how it is. But at the end of the day, of course I want to stay here. I met Joe [Tsai], the owner, his wife, his kid. And of course I want to build something special here. Everything they say, I’m preaching the same thing. And I’m the same player that they’re looking for, and it would be great to stay, for sure.”

One thing he has to know is that the combination of his run in Brooklyn and his reasonable contract makes him, as Lewis writes, “eminently trade-able,” particularly in a summer when the Nets are expected to be active.

Now, the question is how will Sean Marks & co. deal with the possibility of two healthy point guards, one of whom will be paid $40.3 million next season. As Lewis notes, if Simmons does return to health, “in what will be a contract year next season, he’ll surely expect to play, not ride the bench.”