3 Takeaways Brooklyn Nets eccentric win over the Toronto Raptors

Neither the Brooklyn Nets nor the Toronto Raptors were looking for much when they trotted into the Barclays Center tonight.

With everyone else having reserved their seats by now, both teams knew the NBA playoff bus would soon be taking off without them. It may have felt like one at times given the back-and-forth nature, but tonight’s game was no truly competitive contest in terms of what an NBA team’s goal should be. It was merely a basketball game that just so happened to be played at the corner of Atlantic and Flatbush.

It being fan appreciation night and the home finale did give the game some appeal. But unfortunately, much of was coated in sad irony.

With it being Brooklyn’s last game of the season, in part due to a multitude of failures from all corners of the organization, every T-shirt, tribute, and salute to the Brooklyn faithful felt paradoxical. It was a toast to a crowd that almost all season has had nothing but drinks thrown in its face.

The Nets themselves played on though, and played hard, as they have since their official elimination one week ago to date. Thanks to some fiery sequences down the stretch from Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney, and Dennis Schröder, they carved their way to a gritty victory that if it were to happen at any other point in the year would surely have more stock in it.

In our last look at the team up front until October, here’s what we learned.

Expect a Heavy Diet of Rejections in 2024-25

The Nets have a chance to throw a season-long block party next year if they’re smart with their finances this offseason. While Noah Clowney, who registered seven rejections tonight is locked up on a rookie contract for the foreseeable future, Nic Claxton, who added a relatively modest five blocks, will hit free agency.

Clowney and Claxton became the first Nets duo with four or more blocks in a game since Jarrett Allen and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson did so vs the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018. Brooklyn playing against a G-League-infused unit might have played a factor in that, but history is history.

Brooklyn’s possessed lengthy players all year, but never the athleticism, speed, and ball-tracking abilities they had tonight with Claxton and Clowney paired up. They didn’t just take turns swatting shots either, they played off each other, as one frequently put pressure on one side of the floor allowing the other to sneak in on the help late and take a swat.

Here's the upside of Clowney-at-the-4, coming over from the weak-side when the primary rim protector gets beat up top: pic.twitter.com/0C09PGM4DC — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 10, 2024

“I think we got a good connection,” said Clowney, talking about Claxton postgame. “I know if he’s on the court I can press up sometimes and I know I got somebody behind me that’s gonna swoop in so I can just veer.”

It’d be unfair not not mention Day’Ron Sharpe either, who came up with two blocks tonight in just 11 minutes played. While he remains more of an anchor, drop-style big rather than a versatile one like Claxton or Clowney, he wields the tools needed to swat shots all the same. Barring a trade, he’s also likely to stick around for some time, not reaching restricted free agency until two years from now.

Expecting the Nets defense to rank among the league’s best was a common mistake this year. For that reason, it’s fair to remain hesitant in that regard leading up to next season. Contrary to what stat watcher think, rejecting shots is also a mere fraction of what encapsulates a solid defender. But in the spirit of digging for something to look forward to next season, exciting defense via Brooklyn’s shot-blocking personnel appears to be on the menu after tonight.

Thomas and Claxton Connection Still Needs Work

Nic Claxton has had more dance partners than a bride at her own wedding while manning the pick-and-roll this season. Spencer Dinwiddie’s second stint already feels like ancient history. Mikal Bridges put on the tap shoes for a bit, but then Dennis Schröder eventually took over.

It wasn’t until a week or two past the trade deadline that Brooklyn really started running their offense through Cam Thomas. Then even when they did, Schröder still got his licks in, rightfully so as the team’s only true PG, but nonetheless taking reps away from CT.

However, the lacking familiarity hasn’t stopped Thomas and Claxton from going full speed ahead while running together. Doing so didn’t bear any fruit, but they “went for it early” for lack of a better word early and often tonight.

On two first quarter sequences, Thomas failed trying to hit his lengthy rim wrecker a handful of lobs. One attempt seemed doomed from the start with it being a no-look dish at the tail-end of a crowded fast break. Something along the lines of a ghost screen ignited the next one, but this time a poorly timed pass from Thomas resulted in the miss.

Schröder then took over in the second half with Thomas struggling to find any offensive feel.

Given the limited run time they’ve had with each other, the miscues experienced tonight by Claxton and Thomas were somewhat understandable. When you drop the needle on a still developing offensive facilitator and big man, steps out of rhythm are common.

However, if the Nets want to turn a corner next year, primarily with their younger players at the helm, they’ll need to iron out a few more kinks either over the summer or early next season. Assuming the Nets indeed re-sign Claxton, this team likely goes as far as he and Thomas take them.

This is likely it for Lonnie Walker IV and the Nets

Lonnie Walker IV gifted Nets fans a handful of exciting moments amid a snoozer of a season. In any other year, his energy and high-level shot-making off the bench make him a fan favorite for years on end.

But with Skywalker logging a DNP tonight, the second in his last four games, it looks like he too won’t be granted the rank of master this summer, at least here in Brooklyn.

This is merely a hypothesis rather than anything concrete, but it feels like if the Nets were going to play Walker IV one more time this year it would have been in the home finale. He was the only Net other than the two-ways not to hit the hardwood, even as notorious minute-sponge Mikal Bridges sat the bench in the fourth.

For anyone freaking out over the bionic man possibly rusting, Kevin Ollie said postgame that Bridges’ benching in the final frame was just a coach’s decision rather than anything involving his health.

But back to Walker IV, his quiet end to the season almost assures Brooklyn will let him walk in free agency as well. The aforementioned Claxton will surely take up most of their attention. It’s hard to imagine Walker IV’s agent will be banging on Sean Marks’ door either given his benching down the stretch.