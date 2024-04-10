NBA Live Discussion: Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

The Brooklyn Nets have not been a good basketball team this season. No disputing that. But they haven’t been all too bad at home — a 19-21 record entering the final game at Barclays Center. It hasn’t been easy and it’s certainly been strange. At this rate, they’ll take whatever momentum and learning lessons in the final couple games, and hope that it carries into the offseason.

WHO: Toronto Raptors (25-54) at Brooklyn Nets (31-48)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Note: The Yankees play around the same time, so this game might get moved to another local station.

***

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Ben Simmons, Dariq Whitehead, Dorian Finney-Smith, Keita Bates Diop, Jaylen Martin, or Dennis Smith Jr. Toronto: No Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, DJ Carton, Jakob Poeltl or Gradey Dick. Immanuel Quickley didn’t play last night for rest purposes. He might be back tonight. Jontay Porter isn’t here, which we’ll get to in a minute. Player to Watch: Last home game of the season, so we’ll talk about No. 1. It’s been a bit of a bumpy year for Bridges as he adjusted to a full season of being a top two option. There were some high moments early in the year, but like the rest of the team, it’s been a slog since the calendar turned to 2024. As he plays the home finale, he’s hoping he can give the fans a fun memory before the team hits the road to end the year.

