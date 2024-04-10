Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors preview: The home finale

One day closer to vacation. The Brooklyn Nets won’t be in the playoffs, but the Sacramento Kings probably will be. The Kings showed why they’re a level above Brooklyn after they beat Brooklyn by 30 on Sunday night.

The opponent tonight is also looking forward to next year. The Toronto Raptors played last night and lost to the Indiana Pacers.

No Ben Simmons, Dariq Whitehead, Dorian Finney-Smith, Keita Bates Diop, Jaylen Martin, or Dennis Smith Jr.

No Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, DJ Carton, Jakob Poeltl or Gradey Dick. Immanuel Quickley didn’t play last night for rest purposes. He might be back tonight. Jontay Porter isn’t here, which we’ll get to in a minute.

Brooklyn won games one and three while Toronto captured game two.

So Jontay Porter isn’t injured, but we won’t be seeing him around for a long time. Porter was flagged for “betting irregularities,” and it was only a matter of time before we had a pro player tied up in sports betting. He was out here (allegedly) doing a whole bunch of wild stuff, as Chelsea Leite of Raptors HQ discussed:

“What’s more disappointing — a 24-year-old charging people for financial advice, or the people trusting a 24-year-old with financial advice?

Sure, he’s a basketball player who ultimately has an increased knowledge of the game due to years of training, but it seems this discord group stems beyond simple props and over/unders. He appears to talk about the stock market, crypto, and things that go beyond a base knowledge of knowing the game of basketball really well.

The sad part, if the allegations are true, is the belief that he wouldn’t get caught. It’s screaming that he thought he could outsmart a few billion-dollar corporations, again “hacking the system.”

This situation is far from over, so we’ll see how it unfolds from here.

Another day, another chance to see Noah Clowney. Clowney got the start on Sunday night and did his best against Kings All Star, Domantas Sabonis. With three games to go, look for him to get all the minutes he can handle. As Lucas wrote on the site Tuesday:

Clowney is morphing into the player Brooklyn envisioned when they took him with the No. 21 overall pick last June: a rangy defender who can make shots and thus, play in single- or double-big lineups.

When you have young players with tons of energy, you want to get them as many opportunities as possible on the big level to learn on the job. The games don’t mean anything in the standings (for the Nets at least) so this is the perfect laboratory to try some things out and see what does and doesn’t work.

It’s great to see RJ Barrett back with the Raptors. He was away from the team following the passing of his brother, Nathan. RJ recently returned and spoke about it:

An emotional RJ Barrett spoke to the media today for the first time since the passing of his younger brother Nathan on March 12th: pic.twitter.com/D49eKuYXUc — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) March 29, 2024

Hug your folks and tell them you love them.

Player to watch: Mikal Bridges

Last home game of the season, so we’ll talk about No. 1. It’s been a bit of a bumpy year for Bridges as he adjusted to a full season of being a top two option. There were some high moments early in the year, but like the rest of the team, it’s been a slog since the calendar turned to 2024. As he plays the home finale, he’s hoping he can give the fans a fun memory before the team hits the road to end the year. This season has been rough for a lot of reasons, so a nice win and a star like performance would be a dose of feel good before we head into the chaos of the summer.

