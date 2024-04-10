What Brooklyn Nets’ disordered loss to Sacramento Kings taught us about next season

For every thrilling moment the Brooklyn Nets enjoyed this year, there have been two or three disheartening ones sandwiched around it. After back-to-back wins, one via a 19-point comeback, it was time for the pendulum to swing the other day Sunday evening at the Barclays Center. It did so, belligerently.

In game No. 79, the Sacramento Kings handed the Nets loss number 48 by way of a 107-77 final score. While dropping games may be something Brooklyn fans are accustomed to at this point, the other night brought a new kind of loss. It was the first one this year with the Nets already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Under such circumstances, one would hope that it might sting a little less. I mean, how much can a loss hurt you when you’ve got nothing left to gain?

Still pretty badly, it would turn out. The embarrassing fashion in which Brooklyn fell made it tough to digest regardless of lowered stakes. Even with everyone’s investments pulled out, watching the project crash and burn didn’t sit well. Here’s what we learned.

Fatigue is Setting In

Queued up with their last back-to-back sequence at the tail end of an 82-game season, with only eight players active, the Nets have looked fresher than they did Sunday night. A well-rested Brooklyn team likely does not pull off an upset vs the playoff, or at least Play-In-bound Kings, but they maybe give us a watchable basketball product.

Regardless, the Nets did not look sharp especially while trying to generate offensive flow. Far too many possessions ended in Cam Thomas heaves rather than manufactured looks at the basket. A few drew ohs and ahs, but who cares for a few pretty strokes of oil in a painting that altogether looks like a messy piece of junk?

Good lord Cam Thomas, what is this? pic.twitter.com/kiShQkuXAf — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 8, 2024

While CT finished with 20+ points for the seventh straight time, the remaining offense looked weak. Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford became the only players to reach double-figures.

Mikal Bridges, whose iron man streak is starting to feel like a weight on his chest rather than something to celebrate, added just eight points in 24 minutes played, taking just six field goals. Dennis Schröder, by far the oldest active player for the Nets at 30, also looked sleepy. The Nets listed him as questionable earlier on Sunday with right Achilles tendinitis. He played anyway, but the eye test and box score both suggest he needed that rest.

After helping propel Brooklyn to their comeback vs Detroit by shooting a crisp 8-10 from the field, Schröder would shoot just 1-12 on field goals and 0-6 from deep 24 hours later. Almost half of his misses on jumpers were short — a telltale sign of exhaustion.

Clowney at the 5 May Be Less Impactful

With two non-shooting bigs on the roster, Noah Clowney’s ability to hit from deep has accented much of the hype around him. Between his last two games, the Alabama product shot 5-7 from downtown, playing a multitude of positions, but rarely in a traditional center role.

But on Sunday night with Claxton out and Day’Ron Sharpe coming off the bench, Clowney started at the five and did not finish with any attempts from beyond the arc.

It’s a small sample size, but a polarizing one nonetheless. Clowney played a whopping 35 minutes and never found his way to a 3-point try. Giving him a go against one of the game’s craftiest bigs in Domantas Sabonis may have been the right call for his overall development, but it nerfed his immediate impact on the game.

Shooting bigs can still play the five and work their way to a few attempts from deep. The Joel Embiids, Brook Lopezes, and Myles Turners of the league are doing so right now, changing the game as we know it. However, all the evidence we have thus far argues the four utilizes all of Clowney’s skills rather than just a few.

Unless we get different results as the sample size increases, the Nets should take note of that while they further develop him over the summer.

Trendon Watford (kinda) Silences the Fluke Noise

At a time in the season when Malachi Flynn is dropping 50-balls, it’s easy to look at big performances from smaller names and call them a summer flounder. When those players come back down to Earth a game or two later, it’s even easier to do so.

Brooklyn’s Trendon Watford meets those unfortunate requirements for skepticism. He spent much of this season buried under Brooklyn’s bench but then averaged 15.6 points per game on 67/50 splits for a five-game stretch between late March and early April. Not quite a 50-burger, but a large fry and 12-piece nuggets worth of production nonetheless.

Then came his re-entry into the atmosphere. During the two games leading up to Sunday’s, Watford scored four and then seven points. He never played more than 16 minutes in either contest.

But then, his pendulum swung positively, at least to a certain degree. The ex-Blazer tallied 16 points, grabbed seven boards, and dished two assists. He also shot 2-5 from deep and even rejected a shot.

Back-to-back threes for Trendon Watford. Would be a big development if he could add that to his arsenal. pic.twitter.com/NrrgBZ8wc6 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 8, 2024

To play spoiler though, Wat’s efficiency from his earlier run did not translate over. He shot just 7-18 from the field in getting there. He also turned it over four times, but that was always a problem for him even as he torched opposing bench units.

Sunday night resulted in a mixed bag for him, but that’s better than an empty one. If Watford continues that or even finds himself back in the green from an efficiency standpoint during Brooklyn’s final three games, it’ll once again make his pending free agency interesting.