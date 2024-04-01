NBA Live Discussion: Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 PM ET

Last night was the LeBron James show at Barclays Center. Tonight, the Nets look to turn it around against the Pacers — quite the pivot traveling from Brooklyn to Indiana within a 24-hour span. Let’s see if they can play spoiler.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-46) at Indiana Pacers (42-33)

WHEN: 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio.

***

From our game preview...