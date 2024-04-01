NBA Live Discussion: Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 PM ET

Last night was the LeBron James show at Barclays Center. Tonight, the Nets look to turn it around against the Pacers — quite the pivot traveling from Brooklyn to Indiana within a 24-hour span. Let’s see if they can play spoiler.
WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-46) at Indiana Pacers (42-33)
WHEN: 7:00 PM ET
WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio.
***
Injuries: No Ben Simmons, Dariq Whitehead, or Keita Bates-Diop. No Bennedict Mathurin for Indy.
The Game: Night two of a back-to-back, so we’ll see how Kevin Ollie and the Nets manage things. They started off so slowly last night so look for the group to have some extra pep in their step. When you get outplayed at home in the ways that they did, they need to start strong to make up for their poor play. The Pacers play incredibly fast and with them having the rest advantage, look for them to speed it up just a bit more.
