Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers preview: Back on the road

It’s important to be ready for work as soon as you punch in. If you put things off for too long, your work starts to pile up and the stress levels go through the roof. When that happens, everything is out of balance. Last night, the Brooklyn Nets took on the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center and took a long time to get going. They found themselves down by as much as 27 points early. They had to dig out of it and made it a game in the fourth quarter. However, the other side has LeBron James and the Nets don’t. That’s the story right there.

The opponent tonight got a chance to rest up over the Easter weekend. The Indiana Pacers have been off since Friday after they beat the Lakers at home. Indy is currently in sixth place, but can rise as high as fourth or fall into the play-in games. This final stretch is crucial for Rick Carlisle and friends.

Indiana won the first meeting. The teams wrap the season series up on Wednesday at the ‘clays.

In just about every aspect of our lives, gambling has taken over. Every time I hear Yo Gotti’s “Down in the DM” these days, I know we’re in a Fanduel commercial. It’s a bit disorienting to experience after years of sports betting being taboo, but that’s the world we’re in and one the NBA and other sports leagues have chosen. For the actual people who play the games, this new reality is disorienting in a different, more concerning way. Cleveland Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff reported that he and his family were threatened by gamblers. Tyrese Haliburton spoke about that and gave a really insightful answer:

“It’s important for us as basketball players, as men, to get those things out because not everybody cares to hear how we feel … to half the world, I’m just helping them make money on DraftKings … I’m a prop, that’s what my social media mostly consists of. It’s important for us to have someone to talk to.

“And all of that stuff can be funny sometimes when someone’s [a sports bettor] like … ‘I lost $1,000’ … I don’t give a [expletive] … I do think it’s important for us to have conversations with people who really value us as human beings. It’s not just sports psychologists. It’s our teammates, loved ones, and people who really look out for our well-being.”

Like in so many areas of life, a bunch of y’all don’t know how to act and will ruin the party for everyone else. Get it together!

Speaking of Haliburton, the further away he gets from his hamstring injury, the more you hope he starts to looking like his All Star self. In March, he averaged around 17/9/5 but only did so on only 43/27/90 shooting splits. He’s critical to Indiana’s chances, and if he can’t find his shot when the postseason begins, Indiana’s postseason drought will continue. The Pacers franchise hasn’t won a playoff game since 2018 and haven’t gotten past the first round since 2014. If Indy wants to extend this dream season, then their leader is gonna have to step it up.

Night two of a back-to-back, so we’ll see how Kevin Ollie and the Nets manage things. They started off so slowly last night so look for the group to have some extra pep in their step. When you get outplayed at home in the ways that they did, they need to start strong to make up for their poor play. The Pacers play incredibly fast and with them having the rest advantage, look for them to speed it up just a bit more.

Cam Thomas will look to build on a big fourth quarter. CT scored nine of his team high 30 points in the fourth as he tried to get the Nets back in to the game and get the Nets fans at Barclays back into the game as well. He’s picked up the scoring load for Mikal Bridges, who’s been in a bit of a slump following the All Star break. The Nets duo has supplying most of the Nets firepower of late. In last five games, Cam Thomas averaged 29.2 points while Mikal Bridges put up 22.4. For the just concluded month of March, Thomas finished at 26.8 with splits of 46/39/88 and Bridges at 18.1 with splits of 41/42/78.

Player to watch: Pascal Siakam

You need a second star if you want to make things work in the postseason. When the lead dog is struggling, having that second player keeps things humming while opening up new possibilities. Siakam is the most experienced Pacer in the postseason and the team is going to need that if they want to make something special happen. He’s started to get more comfortable with the Pacers and has had to pick up the slack while Haliburton deals with the lingering effects of his hamstring injury. With a few weeks to go, Siakam and Haliburton will have more time to iron things out.

Dorian Finney-Smith will look to bother Siakam this evening. Like everyone else on the Nets, he had a tough time dealing with LeBron James. Of the starters, he played the fewest amount of minutes last night at 24:57. Assuming everyone is good to go, he and Cam Johnson will man the four and try to space the floor out for the rest of the Nets. Brooklyn’s three point shooting has disappeared post All Star break as they’ve only shot 35.4 percent from downtown, 23rd in the league.

