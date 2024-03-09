Brooklyn Nets crawl toward season’s end with 110-99 loss against Charlotte Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets landed in Charlotte with a ton of momentum. Just not the positive kind.

It took Brooklyn less than one week to squander the ground covered by their vitalizing two-game sweep of the Atlanta Hawks. After two losses to the cellar-dwelling Memphis Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons, the Nets fell four games behind Atlanta for the East’s final Play-In Tournament spot.

“We just have to go in and take the win,” said Head Coach Kevin Ollie of Brooklyn’s contest against the mildly-improved-but-still-bad Hornets, understandably preferring to keep his thoughts on the state of his squad brief. There are no more surprising losses for Brooklyn.

That’s particularly true with a revolving door of injured players — on Saturday night vs the Hornets, it was Cam Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV (illness) out, Day’Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas in.

And thank goodness Thomas was in; he gave Nets fans a reason to tune in to a Saturday night game against a boring opponent in an underwhelming season. The third-year guard scored 17 points in the first quarter, trying to make up for all the points he couldn’t score while he missed six straight games with a bum ankle...

Thanks mainly to Thomas’ scoring efforts, the Nets took an early 28-16 lead on Charlotte, who was playing their second game of a back-to-back. Brooklyn was handling business.

Until they weren’t; Thomas checked out of the game, and the Hornets immediately ripped off a 12-0 run to tie the game. That was a harbinger of things to come, as the Nets would struggle to gain the upper hand for the final forty minutes of the night.

Charlotte continued their run into the second quarter, which they won 32-17 to take a disheartening 63-52 lead into the half. Brooklyn’s shots stopped falling, as Thomas couldn’t quite save a lifeless offense in his second stint on the floor, and their defense wasn’t much better...

“It starts with ball pressure, starts with containing the dribble,” said Ollie. “I mean, that’s where it starts at, and if you can’t do that, it’s very hard.”

The Nets responded early in the third quarter on the back of their starting five, their only consistent lineup of the evening. Thomas reverted back to form, and was on his way to 31 points in 30 minutes on 12-of-24 shooting, including 5-of-10 from deep. Nic Claxton threw down a couple dunks, and the wing duo of Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith hit a couple threes.

The Nets looked like a competent team, until they pulled their starters off the floor. Then, the party ended for good.

Walker and Johnson were coming off the bench just one week ago, then Johnson was thrust into the starting lineup, and now, Brooklyn was without their two best 3-point shooters. Their reserves — Dennis Smith Jr., Jalen Wilson, Day’Ron Sharpe, and Trendon Watford — would combine to score 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting, unable to support a starting five that went +13 in their minutes together.

Eventually, all of Brooklyn’s issues bled into one poor product. The offense, again, was the most glaring area of concern, as the Nets scored just 64 points in the final three quarters, enabling the Hornets to score a whopping 26 points in transition. Of course, the their own transition D was to blame too, which overshadowed the only worthwhile part of the team, as it stands: half-court defense.

“It was just a lot, a combination of things,” said Ollie in a bit of an understatement.

The end result? An eye-stabbing 20-17 fourth quarter in favor of the Hornets, where Brooklyn was crawling through the desert, parched for a bucket.

Mikal Bridges, who added another 41 minutes to his season total, couldn’t give it to them. It was another somber performance for the once-potential-star, who labored to a bunch of contested shots after failing to create space inside the arc. He finished with 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting.

Would a Bridges heater have been enough to save Brooklyn’s offense? Perhaps. None of the other starters were particularly bad; Dennis Schröder put up 12/7/6, Nic Claxton put up a decent double-double of 14-and-10.

Would a Bridges heater have been enough to save Brooklyn’s vibes? Either answer isn’t too encouraging. The Nets didn’t look like they were too good for Charlotte on Saturday night, quite the opposite. Claxton goal-tended more shots (three) than he blocked (two), Bridges spent much of the night with his hands skyward, looking for foul calls that never came. The 50/50 balls did not end up 50/50.

“It’s not that we’re not capable, it’s, ‘Are we willing to do the little things?’” said Kevin Ollie, half-right.

Right now, the Brooklyn Nets aren’t too capable either.

Final Score: Charlotte Hornets 110, Brooklyn Nets 99

Milestone Watch

One lowly milestone for Brooklyn on Saturday, and it’s an obvious culprit.

Cam Thomas’ 17-point first quarter is the fourth-highest scoring quarter by a Net this season, and the second-highest opening frame.

Next Up

As if it the Nets needed a greater challenge facing the Cavs (although potentially without Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus), it’s a good ‘ol back-to-back. Tip-off in Cleveland is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.