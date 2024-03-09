With bench once again leading the way, Long Island Nets defeat Capital City Go-Go, 125-109

For the second night in three days, a bench player led the Long Island Nets to a big win in the G League, the Brooklyn Nets affiliate defeating the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards affiliate, in an afternoon encounter Friday, 125-109, at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

Long Island is now 14-11 and in sixth place in the G League’s Eastern Conference standings, only two games out of the second seed. G League playoffs begin April 2.

After Davion Warren led the Long Islanders in its 24-point comeback Wednesday, it was local product Nate Pierre-Louis, a 6’4” shooting guard out of Jersey City, Roselle Catholic High School and Temple who did the honors Friday. The 25-year-old G League veteran finished with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep. He was one of six Nets — four off the bench — in double figures with the bench outscoring the starters, 72-53. Warren, like Pierre-Louis, a 25-year-old wing, had 17 points and a game-high seven rebounds and Long Island big man Patrick Gardner had 12 and 7 boards.

The Nets were without Noah Clowney and Keon Johnson, both of whom are on the road with Brooklyn. Their two new two-ways, Jaylen Martin and Jacob Gilyard, tallied 10 and nine points respectively. Kaiser Gates, another G League vet, finished with 17 and Kennedy Chandler, Long Island’s steady point guard, finished with 15 points and six assists.

Kaiser Gates and the @LongIslandNets are BALLIN’ OUT on the NBA App!



He has 17 PTS in 20 MIN as the Nets lead by 19 in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/vUdi4EgVJY — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 8, 2024

After a tight first quarter that ended with Long Island down two, 28-26, the rest of the contest was all Nets. By halftime, the Nets were up 63-55 and by the end of the third, the lead had ballooned to 102-78 and Long Island coasted the rest of the way, at one point leading by 30. Long Island shot 54% overall and 46% from three.

Hamidou Diallo, the Queens native, led the way for Capital City with 18 points while also leading the team with eight rebounds. Jake Stephens (15), and Wizards two-way players Jules Bernard (15), Justin Champagnie (12), and Jared Butler (11) rounded out the scoring for the starters.

Long Island plays again Sunday vs. the Birmingham Squadron, the New Orleans Pelicans affiliate, in another afternoon encounter at 4:00 p.m. in Birmingham. As with every game, it will be available on the G League app.

