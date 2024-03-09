Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets preview: The road trip continues

What do you do when your season is essentially over? That’s the question the Brooklyn Nets have to answer as their loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night made this nightmare season just a little bit longer. They're technically still in it, but it sure as heck doesn't feel that way.

The opponent tonight is thinking about their future as well. The Charlotte Hornets are deep in their rebuild and are trying to figure out what direction they’ll be going on. They were on the road last night and lost to the Washington Wizards, their sixth straight defeat.

No Ben Simmons or Cam Johnson. Day’ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas are probable.

No Lamelo Ball, Mark Williams, Cody Martin, or Seth Curry.

Brooklyn won game one while Charlotte won game two. This is the last meeting between the teams this season.

The Hornets have some new faces in the front office. Last week, they hired Jeff Peterson away from the Nets for their vacant General Manager position. Peterson takes over a Hornets franchise in flux and trying to make their way back to respectability. That’ll start with getting some draft picks right

"The NBA is full of all these guys, they play cause we drafted them 6th, 7th, 8th and we don't want to say 'Gee, we might've made a mistake' and by the time they're 23, they're gone... and two more coaches got fired." pic.twitter.com/L0EtEoBNWd — /r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) February 24, 2024

He ain’t wrong.

These words by Connor Sparrow of Swarm & Sting should help fans feel better as we head into the off-season:

No matter how much pain, anguish, or grief your favorite franchise may cause you, you’ll be right back here next season with a brand-new sense of optimism. We always come back.

Dennis Schroder has been a shining light since coming over from the Toronto Raptors at the deadline. He kept the Nets offense afloat with his 31 points and eight assists giving the Nets offense a desperately needed spark. Brooklyn needs as much offensive juice as possible and if Schroder and his ability to get downhill opens things up, the Nets will take it.

There’ll be a battle on the boards tonight. Nic Claxton picked up another double double as his 15/10/2/1/3 paced the Nets frontcourt. He’ll have to tangle with Nick Richards on the inside. Richards has been bothered by a foot injury recently, and with this being the second night of a back-to-back for the Hornets, we’ll see how the center minutes are doled out.

We’ll also see if the Nets give more minutes to their younger players with the prospects of the play-in slipping further and further away. Brooklyn is now a full four games back of the Atlanta Hawks with 19 to play.

Player to watch: Brandon Miller

It takes lottery picks time to figure things out. Adjusting from to the speed of the NBA from one season in the NCAA is a process and with more minutes on your plate, it’s hard to get used to the bumps and bruises that accompany an 82-game season. Since the break, Miller has started to find his footing. In that timeframe, he’s averaged 18 points on 42/34/80 shooting splits. He can make tough shots and at 21 years old, is getting better by the day.

When Ball returns next season, he and Miller should make for an exciting pairing. Building the rest of the roster is the hard part. Miller is likely to play a few minutes at least with his Alabama teammate, Noah Clowney who’s been playing more minutes in Brooklyn.

Mikal Bridges will try to get back on the good foot. Bridges didn’t have it on Thursday night as his shot just wasn’t there. Our guy Lucas Kaplan made this interesting observation:

He spent the rest of the night out of rhythm, alternating between clunky shot attempts and passivity, while Detroit settled into what’s become the meta for teams guarding Bridges: Get physical with him off the ball. Bridges is still wont to back-cut to the rim now and again, but for the most part, defenders shove him around, and he hasn’t quite figured out how to respond yet. He’s mostly risen to every other challenge in developing his offense, so I don’t doubt he’ll figure this out too, but for now, it can get ugly.

He’s played a lot of minutes over the past few months and is currently third in the league at 2,224, 96 behind NBA leader Coby White ... and White didn’t play 13 games in the FIBA World Cup last summer. But that’s the expectation when you’re the team’s best player. You gotta pick yourself up off the mat and try and figure it out.

