Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets’ ugly loss to Detroit Pistons

Here’s what I know: The Brooklyn Nets just lost to the Detroit Pistons — yes, those Detroit Pistons — and now sit four losses behind the Atlanta Hawks for the East’s final Play-In spot, undoing all the good work they did in their two-game mini-series with Atlanta to begin the month.

Yes, the Nets were down three major rotation players, plus Ben Simmons, but still. The Detroit Pistons. God help me, let’s see how this one went down.

First Quarter

12:00 — Starting Dennis Smith Jr. over Lonnie Walker amid Cam Johnson’s absence feels like overthinking. I have no problem with Dennis x Dennis [Schröder] lineups, but mostly as a wildcard bench unit. Why not start your five best players?

9:00 — I know Kevin Ollie has emphasized Nic Claxton’s role in the offense, but it still doesn’t feel like Brooklyn integrates him enough on a possession-to-possession basis. And for what it’s worth, I have no problem with Dorian Finney-Smith taking this shot. Still, I just feel like this play should trigger an automatic post-up for Clax vs. Cade Cunningham on the empty side of the floor, especially this early in the game...

6:00 — Mikal Bridges hasn’t come out with the mindset I thought he would’ve. Bury this team, go look for your shot. The Nets have like eight real rotation guys available, they’ll get theirs. Team also feels unprepared on the offensive end tonight; I have no idea what the plan-of-attack is, halfway through the first quarter.

hasn’t come out with the mindset I thought he would’ve. Bury this team, go look for shot. The Nets have like eight real rotation guys available, they’ll get theirs. Team also feels unprepared on the offensive end tonight; I have no idea what the plan-of-attack is, halfway through the first quarter. 5:00 — *Squints* DSJ-KBD-Watford-Wilson?

4:00 — Communication breakdowns are way too frequent. Simple ghost-screens throw this defense into disarray.

00:00 — That was ... tough to watch.

Second Quarter

11:00 — Having a point guard that truly wants to break down his defender and get into the paint on nearly every possession ... the Dennis Schröder x Spencer Dinwiddie trade has gone exactly as expected.

10:00 — Listen, the All-Dennis backcourt is cool for a few minutes a game, but anything beyond that...

8:00 — Claxton’s play might be the bellwether for how the Nets are performing on any given night

6:30 — Noah!!

2:00 — I can’t help but watch Dennis Smith Jr., spray the ball out to shooters and drive in for a layup without thinking of Ben Simmons. This isn’t meant to pile on Simmons, or to excuse all of DSJ’s flaws, but it’s jarring to see the latter be such a better offensive player in the half-court, simply because he drives the ball hard to the rim and takes more risks passing the ball. (Meanwhile, Trendon Watford will drive and finish, but isn’t quite the plus-sized passer he was advertised as.)

00:00 — An excusable first half after a gross start. Detroit played hard, made some tough shots, I’m not too displeased with this Brooklyn performance so far. I’m sure it’ll get worse, but it’s hard to win on the road down three or four rotation players. Credit to them for recovering from a rough start.

Third Quarter

12:00 — Solid in-game adjustment from Ollie to start Walker over DSJ to start the 3Q. Don’t be married to your mistakes.

11:00 — Lonnie, please don’t jump at an Ausar Thompson pump-fake a minute after I type that.

7:00 — Unless something drastically changes, this is feeling like a Bill Simmons-esque Brooklyn’s two best players wasted a Schröder special type of analysis from me.

4:00 — This development where nobody can keep Schröder out of the paint and he’s hitting all his threes is very fun. Not sure I understand why BKN is playing so much zone defense, though.

3:00 — This is a brutal Ollie moment. A major story of Detroit’s season is Monty Williams’ insistence on bench-heavy lineups that lack shooting, like Fontecchio-Wiseman-Ausar-Fournier. BKN countering with Clowney-Wilson-DSJ-Watford is a self-inflicted error.

00:00 — Welp. Detroit went on an immediate 12-0 run, and entering the fourth, they're up 85-81. Nic Claxton and Mikal Bridges have been underwhelming, Dennis Smith Jr. has played an unruly offensive game, but the most glaring error so far has been tactical. What on Earth was that lineup?

Fourth Quarter

9:00 Schröder is quite the entry passer, and it’s encouraged Claxton to aggressively seal mismatches, especially in early offense. Good stuff.

Final Takeaways

I didn’t write much during the fourth quarter because it was more of the same. Mikal Bridges, of course after I wrote a positive piece about him earlier on Thursday, didn’t come out of the gates aggressively, compounded by the apparent lack of a cohesive offensive game plan.

He spent the rest of the night out of rhythm, alternating between clunky shot attempts and passivity, while Detroit settled into what’s become the meta for teams guarding Bridges: Get physical with him off the ball. Bridges is still wont to back-cut to the rim now and again, but for the most part, defenders shove him around, and he hasn’t quite figured out how to respond yet. He’s mostly risen to every other challenge in developing his offense, so I don’t doubt he’ll figure this out too, but for now, it can get ugly.

Nic Claxton wasn’t the best big on the floor, a losing formula for the Nets. There weren’t many standout negative plays, but he just didn’t win on the margins. Scrapping together an extra two points here, an extra rim contest there. Detroit shot 60% from two on Thursday, and while Brooklyn’s point-of-attack defense was paper thin, that doesn’t reflect too well on him either.

When those two don’t play well, when there’s a major coaching blunder, and when the Cams and Day’Ron Sharpe are out, the Nets are on the Pistons’ level. That’s not a pretty sentence to read, surely, but it’s our somber reality. Detroit turned it over 23 freakin’ times, and Brooklyn couldn’t capitalize. For a serious, playoff-caliber team, that’d be unfathomable.

The Brooklyn Nets simply aren’t that, and Thursday’s loss was another evidence point.