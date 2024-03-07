NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons, 7:00 PM ET

The Nets got it done against a depleted Sixers squad on Tuesday. We’ll see if they can nab a second consecutive win against a horrid 9-win Pistons group. Oh and if you haven’t heard by now, Ben Simmons is out for the year. So there’s that.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (25-37) at Detroit Pistons (9-52)

WHEN: 7 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

***

From our Game Preview...

Injuries: No Ben Simmons Cam Johnson or Cam Thomas. Day’Ron Sharpe is questionable with a right wrist contusion. Noah Clowney remains with the big club.

Quentin Grimes is out with a right knee injury.

The Game: Brooklyn won games one and two in December. In a truly hilarious bit, they went all out to beat the Pistons but punted the home game the next night against the Milwaukee Bucks. What a time.