Long Island Nets in huge comeback to beat Westchester Knicks in OT, 126-121

With four minutes and 39 seconds left in the third quarter Wednesday night, Duane Washington Jr. casually sank a 28-footer to put his Westchester Knicks up, 92-68, over the Long Island Nets in the G League’s Battle of the ‘Burbs.

But from that point on, it was all Long Island, as the Nets affiliate outscored the Knicks affiliate, 58- 29, to win in overtime, 126-121. There were a number of heroes in the huge comeback, but few bigger than the Nets new two-way point guard Jacob Gilyard and wing Davion Warren.

GIlyard in his second game with Long Island put up his second double-double, 17 points and 11 assists. Gilyard also did this, calmly hitting game-tying shot that put the game in OT.

Coming in CLUTCH Jacob Gilyard drains the 3️⃣ to tie up the game for the @LongIslandNets!



We’re heading into OT with a target-score set to 125 pic.twitter.com/JCn9vIRqwz — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 7, 2024

It was part of a big game for Gilyard who played 37 games earlier this season as a back-up point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies. In addition to his 17-and-11 double-double, he also recorded two steals, both coming at critical points in the Nets comeback.

Warren notched a career-high 26 points to go along with five rebounds, one assist and three steals in 24 minutes. The Texas Tech product shot 8-of-9 overall, including 3-of-3 from deep. Of his 26 points, 21 came in the Nets comeback...

He did not miss a shot.

Veteran G League wing Kaiser Gates posted 18 points, two rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes and another former Memphis guard Kennedy Chandler recorded 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes.

Brooklyn’s other new two-way — and former Westchester Knick — Jaylen Martin added 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block in 19 minutes. Center David Muoka and guard Nate Pierre-Louis posted 10 points each in 25 and 21 minutes, respectively.

Keon Johnson, the Nets third two-way, did not play, presumably headed to Detroit with Brooklyn.

The two teams went back-and-forth to start the game, tying the match five times. Despite Long Island shooting 50.0% from the field and from behind the arc, the Knicks closed the quarter ahead by two, 35-33. Westchester put its foot on the gas in the second quarter, outscoring Long Island 40-26 in the period. Although the Nets’ offense battled hard, again shooting 50.0% from the field as well as 60.0% from deep, it was not enough to take the lead overall. Long Island closed the first half down by 14, 40-26.

Westchester took off in the third before Long Island began its comeback and closed the period ahead by a comfortable 15-point margin, 99-84, but Long Island continued to shrink the gap in the fourth quarter, finally going ahead, 111-110 with 3:46 left. The two teams went back and forth until Gilyard sank a big 3-point shot with 34.5 seconds in regulation to tie the match 118-118. Neither side scored in regulation after that and Long Island outscored the Knicks 8-3 — six from Gilyard — and went on to defeat Westchester in overtime, 126-121.

Washington Jr., the Knicks two-way, tallied 18 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes. Westchester forward DaQuan Jeffries, Knicks two-way forward Charlie Brown Jr. and Knicks center Dmytro Skapintsev recorded 17 points each.

Long Island will travel to face Capital City on Friday, March 8, at 1:00 p.m. ET,