DONE: Brooklyn Nets say Ben Simmons out for season with nerve impingement

It came as a shock perhaps, but not quite a surprise. The Nets announced Thursday morning that Ben Simmons, once again troubled by leg pain caused by a nerve impingement in his lower back, will not play again this season.

The news came in a tweet from the team’s official account...

Ben Simmons Medical Update:



Ben Simmons will remain out for the remainder of the season while he consults with specialists and explores treatment options for the nerve impingement in his lower back. Simmons, along with his representatives and Nets medical personnel, are… — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 7, 2024

The announcement comes two days after Bernie Lee, Simmons’ agent, hinted that things were not going well with his 27-year-old client who has been troubled with back issues for the last three seasons and underwent back surgery in May of 2022 in hopes of getting back on track. However, that never happened. Simmons played 42 games last season and only 15 this season.

“It is a continuation of the same injury that he has dealt with all year,” Lee told SNY. “…We are trying to get clearer answers as to how to get him out of the reactive cycle he’s in.”

That comment was an admission that things had changed with Simmons situation. Previously, Lee had said Simmons most recent issues were caused by one-off, a non-recurring problem that could be dealt with, not a “cycle.” Indeed, orthopedists consulted by Nets beat reporters, specifically Brian Lewis, said that the impingement could recur and without warning.

Lee also hinted in a roundabout way that a second back surgery could be an option for Simmons.

“We continue to try and find non-surgical options to allow Ben to move forward on a permanent basis and that is where this is my responsibility and I am (the) one to blame,” Lee told SNY.

Lee has been optimistic about finding a way for Simmons to return to health, but admitted in talking with Ian Begley of SNY that his efforts to find a solution weren’t working.

“When I began working with Ben I made a commitment to him that I would do everything I could to find the right answers and specialists for him to work with (in order) to move forward from the issues he has been having. Clearly it hasn’t happened, and that’s my responsibility.”

Throughout the past two seasons, the Nets fan base has been provided one optimistic scenario after another by Simmons and his representatives, but in each case, this one merely the latest, the optimism has proven to be wrong.

Simmons, of course, is the team’s highest paid player, making $39.7 million this season and $40.3 million next. He famously sat out the 2021-22 season while with the Philadelphia 76ers, then was traded to Brooklyn in the James Harden trade along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, along with two first round picks, one of which was used to acquire Royce O’Neale.

The Nets cannot seek a disabled player exception for Simmons. A team must apply to the league before January 15 for the DPE.

This story will be updated.