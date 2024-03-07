FILM STUDY: Has Mikal Bridges regressed?

We all know the story.

Mikal Bridges was traded to the Brooklyn Nets at the 2023 trade deadline, got handed the keys to the whole operation, and averaged 26.4 points a game over the final two months of Brooklyn’s season, elevating him from your favorite role player’s favorite role player to is this guy an All-Star? All-NBA?

During his final half-season on the injury-riddled Phoenix Suns, he upped his usage-rate to 18.8%, nothing jaw-dropping but five points higher than his previous career-high. As a Net, he closed out the 2023 season with a usage-rate of 28.8%, more in line with Pascal Siakam and Kyrie Irving than Kevin Huerter.

The trade — and his subsequent play — set him on a trajectory without parallel. Going into his age-27 season, six years into his NBA career, the once-platonic ideal of the 3-and-D wing was now The Man, for the first time since high school.

Now, Bridges is averaging just 21 points on a 25-37 Nets team whose vibes have often been worse than their record. And as The Man, he’s seen no shortage of ire thrown his way, from a fanbase still adjusting to their star-player not being, well, a star.

How do we analyze Mikal Bridges at an inflection point for both his career and for the Nets, who have so much riding on his individual improvement? In his first full season in this new reality, has he taken steps forward? Stagnated? Or has he, like some have painfully suggested, regressed as a player?

The latter camp comprises general NBA fans, more so than close observers of the Nets. Bridges isn't lighting up the box score with 40-point performances as often as he did last season; Bleacher Report isn’t farming engagement with posts like these once a day...

Nets fans watching Mikal Bridges drop 30 for the fourth time pic.twitter.com/eGTaTxFz4O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2023

It’s now safe to say he is not a true 26-point-a-night scorer, but that's no cause for disappointment. Perhaps the Mikal Bridges Experience in year two isn’t what Nets fans envisioned, but one thing is clear: He is a better basketball player than he’s ever been, even during his 2023 run in Brooklyn.

Most importantly, Bridges’ process with the ball in his hands is leaps and bounds better than it was during that stretch. As impressive as the shot-making was that lead to his gaudy average, he didn’t drive Brooklyn’s offense all that much.

Post-deadline, the ‘23 Nets’ offense looked like this (per Cleaning the Glass):

Dinwiddie/Bridges ON: 115.9 offensive rating (35.4% team-wide 3-point shooting)

Dinwiddie ON, Bridges OFF: 117.6 offensive rating (33.6% team-wide 3-point shooting)

Dinwiddie OFF, Bridges ON 104.6 offensive rating (35.7% team-wide 3-point shooting)

Of course, there was no reason to expect Bridges to shoulder an offensive burden more capably than accomplished point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Particularly next to backup guards Edmond Sumner and Seth Curry.

Still, Bridges didn’t create clean looks for his teammates. It didn’t matter that his units shot better from deep, the offense sunk to league-worst levels anyway because they barely took them. The 26-points-a-night were superb, but they came from converting 48% of the many, many mid-range shots he took. Once he got to 15 feet, the ball was going up.

It took Bridges just one summer — again, at age 27 — to make massive strides in his floor-reading. This season, he’s making passes like this on the regular...

...and even while his usage-rate has fallen, his assist-rate has increased, handing out four dimes a night. Far more telling, Brooklyn’s offense posts a perfectly fine 115 offensive rating when he guides the offense without any of Dinwiddie, Ben Simmons, or even Dennis Schröder on the floor in nearly 500 possessions.

Bridges has also improved as a self-creator. Per Cleaning the Glass, 12% fewer of his field-goal attempts are middies this season — he still takes a ton — with the excess fat evenly spread out among 3-pointers and attempts at the rim. (And even those middies have shifted closer to the rim; here’s a lovely screen-rejection into his floater game, which is showing early signs of sprouting...)

Now, here’s the problem. Bridges is currently shooting less efficiently from every area of the floor this season. All the differences are slight, but his true-shooting has gone from 60.7% to now, 56.2%, below league-average.

A play like this, where the ex-Sun puts his defender in jail, ignores the nail help while keeping his dribble alive, and gets all the way to the rim excites the senses...

He wasn’t doing any of that last season! But you gotta make the shot.

That ^^ is the duality of this year’s Mikal Bridges Experience. He worked relentlessly last offseason to grow the skills Brooklyn needed from. There’s no need to go overboard and suggest that alone is franchise-player material, but you see why the Nets feel comfortable investing in him.

Just last week against the Atlanta Hawks, in two season-saving (prolonging?) wins, Bridges dominated. In game one, the Hawks trapped and doubled Brooklyn’s leading man off screens, an aggressive tactic that had forced turnovers and given him trouble in the past — that’s how the Philadelphia 76ers shut him down in the 2023 playoffs.

He shredded it. Bridges dished five assists of his own, tallied a handful of hockey-assists, and the Nets posted a 136.9 offensive rating in a blowout win.

Then in game two, Atlanta went back to a traditional drop-coverage scheme, and Bridges calmly lit them up for 38 points thanks to a fierce display of pull-up shot-making that brought us back to last spring. In a two-game mini-series with adjustments that resembled a playoff setting, Bridges was the best player on the floor for 96 minutes, and pulled off feats he wasn't capable of a year earlier...

So ... where’s that shot-making been all season?

Some of it is easily explainable; he’s never going to crack 70% at the rim, simply given his athletic limitations. Bridges can’t explode over or through contact, and no amount of pinoy steps can change that. Thus, he doesn’t always take full advantage of his improved driving ability, and while it’s a no-doubt plus, it hasn’t boosted his efficiency the way it did for, say, a young Jayson Tatum.

But some of it requires guess-work; it feels like a combination of newfound defensive attention, plain-old fatigue, and expected regression is limiting his jump-shooting efficiency. For one, his 2023 heater always smelled a bit unsustainable.

Secondly, defenses have started man-handling Brooklyn off the ball, refusing to let Bridges & co. fly into dribble-handoffs or off-ball screens. The Cleveland Cavaliers stamped the efficacy of this blueprint on national television in Paris, and it’s made the majority of his 2200 minutes a physical slog.

The evidence shows Bridges has been victimized by fatigue even during the course of individual games. Take Brooklyn’s two losses to the Golden State Warriors, which featured strong defense by Bridges on Steph Curry in the first quarter, but only then. Even in Brooklyn’s most recent win against the Philadelphia 76ers, Bridges nearly ruined a solid night with two lazy, late reach-ins against Kelly Oubre Jr.

Last season, the former DPOY runner-up was so porous on that end he called it “unacceptable” at Brooklyn Nets Media Day this season, and while he’s been closer to average in 2023-’24, mistakes do pop up, particularly in the fourth quarter.

Our Collin Helwig also recently noted Bridges’ decline late in games has extended to the offensive side as well...

Nets fans don’t have to be sympathetic to Bridges’ fatigue — while his leap to star-level usage this far into his career is unprecedented, it’s not easy to watch The Man lose five points a night and simultaneously score less efficiently.

Yet, Bridges has held up his end of the bargain with the Nets. As Sean Marks, Joe Tsai & co. tread water, plotting on which offensive-driven star they want to attract to Brooklyn next, they have a real building block. His skillset, particularly with these recent improvements, is made to shine next to and amplify a true offensive engine.

Bridges is still expertly relocates around the 3-point arc and makes timely cuts to the rim, and now he’s added ball-handling skills on top of it; think about him driving the ball and skipping it to the corner after ghosting a screen for ... the star-player of your choice...

But no matter how the Nets may paint his picture, Mikal Bridges is not a star. This season has proven such; he will not light the world on fire with mid-range shot-making and improve his pull-up 3-point shooting and play strong defense on the other team’s best player and become a respectable passer, all at once.

Instead, Bridges will offer glimpses of all those skills, occasionally looking like the best player on the floor. More often though, he looks like he needs some damn help. And he does; the Brooklyn Nets think so too.

The organization is hoping for a lot. They’re hoping intentional mediocrity not only maintains the spirit of the fanbase, but attracts the next disgruntled star to start his demand-letter with ‘Brooklyn.’ They’re hoping they make it there in one piece, with everybody’s spirits still intact. They’re hoping yet another coaching change is just a blip on the radar, and not a sign of something more troubling.

And if all that works out, they’re hoping Bridges is worth the investment. That these months as a true number-one option bring out the best in him, that the offensive skills will still be there when he eventually scales back down, and that the currently transient defensive skills return in full-form.

If, at first glance, that sounds as unreasonable as the rest of the plan, perhaps you haven’t been watching Bridges closely enough. Sure, his scoring average is down, his box scores are littered with 4-of-13 nights from the floor, and his team is 25-37.

But turn on the tape, and you’ll see Mikal Bridges is the best player he’s ever been.