ESSAY: Nets face more than one crisis amid limbo phase

A win is a win.

But the harsh reality here is that Nets fans are facing the repercussions of what happens in the aftermath of a superstar catastrophe — losing a player of Kevin Durant’s caliber with little beyond a few memories to show for it.

At least they had two Finals to discuss when Jason Kidd left. Not how big KD’s sneakers are.

It usually takes time for a franchise to recoup, as we’ve seen with the New Jersey and Brooklyn Nets. Same with the Cavaliers when LeBron left — maxing out at 33 wins during his four-year Miami vacation. There are exceptions, Miami and OKC coming to mind in their own respective ways.

The Nets didn’t get much when they lost Jason Kidd. Devin Harris was fun and lightened the loss of the captain for a little while. Deron Williams was supposed to be the new Kidd. He wasn’t. Even during 12-70, there was light at the end of the tunnel — and that is NOT diminishing the 12-70 season because it was brutal. But Brooklyn was a few years away. The first-overall pick was going to be John Wall. Hope lived, for better or worse.

This season has been weird. I’ve only been to a handful of Nets games this year (work, life, you get it), but things are a bit different. The reason I mention Devin Harris and D-Will is because of the hope that remained inside diehard fans. That feeling is seemingly muffled among the fanbase during what feels like a trauma for the organization.

Back at Barclays, the little things stick out like a sore thumb now.

Diehard Nets fans aren’t showing out, but people are still showing up. I personally didn’t see a ton of Nets gear, I saw mostly casual fans in casual clothes. Or 76ers gear. Music played at games is often tied in with the NBA’s system. But it sounds like the music changed. Maybe it’s just me. Anyone who was around for the early years of Brooklyn, Jay-Z, Biggie, Mos Def, Beastie Boys, etc. felt like a point of pride. It gave Barclays the vintage Brooklyn vibe — whether you like hip-hop or not.

Now teams are playing that music almost as if to clown the Nets.

The #Sixers are blaring the Beastie Boys’ ‘No Sleep Til Brooklyn’ at the start of shootaround. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 5, 2024

Ugh.

I’ll remind you while we’re here: this is an opinion piece, an essay. I suppose it’s better than the organ, with all due respect to the fellow who played it. Again, the little things matter. I was shocked to see them wearing the OG white Brooklyn jerseys considering how many they have (this is mostly a Nike thing).

Seats were filled for the most part, but crowd didn’t pick up until late in the fourth quarter The product is just barely good enough to fight for the last play-in spot, thus tickets are cheaper for anyone interested. Meanwhile, the real fans find better things to do with their respective nights (and money). Mind you, it was a rainy Tuesday night and 17,086 people still showed out. That mean 96.4% of the seats were sold, not necessarily filled.

It’s beyond the losing ways. The idea that a team doesn’t have enough talent is fair and real, but in that case, you’d hope they’re likable in the sense that they appear to enjoy playing together, which then leads to them playing hard (more on this later).

This squad has some potential, yet their public frustrations within the group makes it all that much more difficult. Interim head coach Kevin Ollie said the team plays better when they act as a “pack.” Cool. But it’s getting a little late for that.

This team did play hard and stayed together earlier in the season, good enough to boast a 13-10 record through the first quarter of the season.

Again, these are repercussions in losing a superstar player and trying to pick up the pieces. That’s the reality. The superstar becomes your brand, especially when you’re the Nets. Sure, it’s the product on the court, but it’s also the multidimensional effect off the court. The KD’s of the world bring you a chance, relevance, jersey sales, ticket sales, loyalty, and one constant among the fanbase. Sean Marks has not been perfect. Joe Tsai has not been perfect. Jacque Vaughn was not perfect.

That leads me to Mikal Bridges...

He plays every single game and is good for 21 points on a regular night… but he isn’t the No. 1 scorer on a contending NBA team. His 27 games with Brooklyn in 2022-23 were impressive, but he isn’t the guy people hoped (?) or expected (?) he’d blossom into.

Again, that isn’t necessarily his fault. He was dealt an unfair hand with such high expectations given the circumstances, not to mention Ben Simmons constantly missing games. He was the prize in the James Harden trade, the only one of the Big Three that Marks gave up assets for. Remember KD and Kyrie were free agents. He was the No. 1 overall pick (at Barclays, by the way!).

All that aside, my one bone to pick with Bridges is that he was expected to be the leader of this team, keeping them in what Ollie would call “a pack.”

And hey, maybe Bridges is justified with his frustrations. But it doesn’t help when it’s public. He’s stated his displeasure with the home crowd. Heck, he went on the crosstown rivals — who are also his friends’ == podcast and said such there. “The worst” he said.

Safe to say nobody in their respective leadership roles hasbeen perfect. In that, there’s some sort of solace with a fresh start — in some capacity — that will happen this summer. New head coach. Perhaps a star falls from the sky, or instead they indicate signs of a rebuild.

Waiting for answers and debating when we’ll get them has led to burnout for Nets fans, IF the team doesn’t find some form of success in the final 20 games, it’s going to be a long summer. They’re now three out of the final play-in and even if they make the play-offs via the play-in, they’re likely facing the Boston Celtics who beat them by 50 last time they played. Looking beyond April, they won’t have their own pick in the Draft. Nor will they have a lot of money to play with... the repeater tax, you know.

It’s part of the casualty in losing a superstar, but let’s not forget how a cascade of faulty decisions factored into this as well. On all levels. Want hope? They play in New York City and they have a lot of draft capital to launch a rebirth. But as with everything in both the NBA and New York, it’s going to take some time.