Two-way Jacob Gilyard gets double double in debut with Long Island Nets

Last night, the Long Island Nets vs. G-League Ignite matchup was a classic example of basketball being a team sport.

In a not-so-close outing, the Nets were able to defeat the Ignite 132-105 without any of their draft picks but all three of their two way players, including the two signed last week: Jaylen Martin, the 6’6” wing taken from the Knicks organization and Jacob Gilyard, the 5’9” point guard who played 37 games for the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this year.

Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson, Nets draft picks who’ve played most of the season with Long Island, were both with the Nets at Barclays Center Tuesday night. Dariq Whitehead, of course is out for the season following leg surgery.

The teamwork and pace Long Island showcased, despite the addition of the new guys, proved to be the key against an Ignite team who has multiple future first round draft picks in Matas Buzelis, Tyler Smith and Dink Pate, according to the latest 2024 mock drafts.

In the paint, Patrick Gardner, back from representing Egypt in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, had the best game of his G League career for Long Island. Scoring a career high 21 points and 12 rebounds, Gardner could not be stopped on putback attempts and different attacks to the rim from the mid post...

Two-way Keon Johnson also had his moments flashing to the basket, including a show stopping poster dunk in the second half.

KEON JOHNSON…OH MY GOODNESS!



This man registered the highest vertical in NBA Combine history. @LongIslandNets pic.twitter.com/A2G6eVVEYm — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 6, 2024

Johnson would score 13 points for the game.

Gilyard finished with a double-double — 11 points and 11 assists — showing off his passing skills on more than one occasion...

Gilyard ➡️ Muoka for the SLAM pic.twitter.com/PIbMIv7nmJ — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) March 6, 2024

Martin, who averaged 15.0 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Westchester Knicks earlier this season, wound up with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, showing off his speed...

AND 1 for Jaylen Martin ‍ pic.twitter.com/ucMVGUWrrJ — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) March 6, 2024

Long Island jumped out to a lead that the G League Ignite could never recover from. After leading by as much as 16 in the first quarter, Long Island barely missed from the field for the remainder of the game. The Nets provided a balanced attack from both beyond the arc and inside the paint. The Nets shot 39.5% from 3-point range on an array of makes from players like Jordan Hall, 17 points who hit 3-of-6 from deep and Kaiser Gates, who would score 20 points on 6-of-8. Overall, eight Nets finished in double figures.

On the Ignite side, the only good things that came from their efforts were Gabe York and Tyler Smith, who scored 19 and 16 points in their respective efforts. Projected top 5 pick Matas Buzelis scored 15 as well, but it took a warrior’s effort for him to score each point with the Nets’ defense making it hard to get what he wanted. The 6’10” Lithuanian finished 6-of-18, including 0-of-3 from deep.

Long Island returns to action tonight against the Westchester Knicks starting at 7:00 p.m. ET at Nassau Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and YES App and broadcast in radio by Hofstra’s WRHU, 88.7 on the am dial. This will be the first time Martin will go against his former team. The Nets will look to gain another victory in order to continue to climb up the standings in the Eastern Conference.