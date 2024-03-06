FILM STUDY: Brooklyn Nets need this version of Cam Johnson

Okay, well maybe not this exact version, the one with a sprained right ankle that forced an early exit the Brooklyn Nets’ 112-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

But whenever Cam Johnson returns to the lineup, the Brooklyn Nets will need the wing that was playing his best ball of the season, right up until he twisted that ankle.

Johnson had scored six points in eight minutes vs. the Sixers before his departure, looking to build on a three-game stretch where he averaged 23.3 points per game. But more importantly, he was playing with an energy and force that Nets fans had only seen glimpses of since his strong first-round playoff series against Philly in 2023.

You know, the one where he averaged 18.5/5.8/2.8 and looked like Brooklyn’s best player in their swift defeat, the only Net who was completely unafraid to attack Joel Embiid in the paint, and was rewarded for his efforts with a couple loud finishes in the series, including this poster dunk...

It’s not that Johnson had been bad this season, or even undeserving of the bigger-than-it-seems, four-year, $94 million dollar deal he inked last summer. As a 6’8” sharpshooter that rarely turns it over, Johnson creates value just by being on the court; defenses panic at the thought of a 3-point look for him, and he’s not a defensive liability.

Brooklyn’s long-term plan, like it or not, is to attract a star to elevate the high-level role players on reasonable contracts they already have, namely Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton, who they must-resign in the offseason. On Johnson’s best days, he slides into that equation.

But on his worst days, it’s hard to picture him contributing to a great team; sometimes, he struggles to contribute to this middling squad. He’s a subpar athlete who is often guarding up a position, and he doesn’t create his own shot. That’s a recipe for disaster on a team without a player who gets into the paint and creates looks for others; Spencer Dinwiddie quit doing that around Thanksgiving.

Thus, Johnson has often been unable to hoist double-digit field-goal attempts this season. His defense has remained fine, if unspectacular, but when the Nets eventually started to switch Nic Claxton onto the perimeter, he became a main culprit in Brooklyn’s poorest rebounding games. Fans won’t notice a timely rotation or communication on an off-ball switch; they’ll notice who does or doesn’t grab a board.

The result: A lot of what is he even doing out there?

Johnson didn’t always help his own case. He’d pass up on shots he was expected to take, especially with a larger offensive role than he’d had since, likely, his high-school career. You knew something wasn’t right when the ex-UNC Tar Heel was passing up 3-pointers vs. defenders going under screens, a diss shooters should feel in their soul...

Yet, those days may be over. In the three-and-change games before his ankle sprain, Johnson went 15-of-30 from deep (and seven of those were assisted by Brooklyn’s newest, more aggressive point guard Dennis Schröder. Hmm.)

Of course, shooting 50% from deep jacked up his scoring average to perhaps unsustainable levels, but such heaters will come and go; the pure volume was more encouraging. Lately, Johnson looks like the shooter Brooklyn happily re-signed, one that says f*** you, I’m Cam Johnson when given just a little space...

The 28-year-old is currently 56th in the NBA in 3-point attempts per minute, but of every player who shoots at least as often, he’s 19th in percentage. (All-time, by the way, he’s 74th at 39.33%.) These are good looks for a Nets offense that needs all the help can get.

But Johnson isn’t just more confident from three over the past week, he’s more confident all over the court, insisting his way to the rim. Sometimes it results in a big transition dunk...

...but more often, these drives create more subtle forms of positive offense for Brooklyn. Johnson went to the line fifteen times during that three-game-plus stretch, and more importantly, kept the Nets’ drive-and-kick offense flowing. Sometimes, he was the initiator and the beneficiary on the same possession...

“Definitely,” responded Johnson when asked if driving the ball has been an emphasis of late. “Just taking what the defense is giving you. It’s hard to take everything away in this league, so just kind of playing and flowing.”

Of course, Johnson isn’t the smoothest driver. He has notoriously little ‘wiggle,’ particularly when compared to other 6’8” players who make us forget guys that tall are barely supposed to walk without falling over. So, Johnson relies on a cluster of tight dribble moves — he loves the wrap-around behind-the-back — and lowering his shoulder to barge into/through his defender. It’s not always the prettiest sight, and occasionally, he can lose control, particularly when jumping off one foot...

Still, this is just a matter of striking the right balance for Johnson. He’s displayed a nifty pivot-game when he gets in the lane this season, making use of the step-through and other tricks that don’t rely on upward explosion...

Cam Johnson with a nice step-through. It's legal! pic.twitter.com/XaXlLwYqEs — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) December 9, 2023

Rather, it’s been attacking the lane in the first place the spells trouble for the ex-Sun.

“Just playing with force,” said Head Coach Kevin Ollie, when asked what the difference in Johnson’s recent play has been. “Everything he was doing was with force. A cut was with force, playing defense, running back in transition ... hitting Nic’s man while Nic is going to try to block a shot. All those little things, they don’t show up in the stat sheet, but coaches really love that stuff. So seeing that for him doing that, and doubling down on those small details has been great. And of course, when he starts shooting like that, that’s a great blessing for a coach to have too.”

Two things can be true:

Cam Johnson is a good NBA player. Beyond the obvious — his size and skillset — the data sings in harmony. He’s in the 74th percentile of EPM this season; the Nets are better with him on the court; he shoots and makes a ton of threes; despite athletic limitations, he the takes the same amount of mid-range shots and rim attempts, making 66% of the latter this year. He’s had an underwhelming season. The odds have been stacked against him — three different injuries, roster construction — but you expect players in his position to overcome such difficulties. The Nets have put their faith in him, and the results are TBD, for now.

Johnson isn’t going anywhere, though, and he’s playing like his season isn’t set in stone. During Brooklyn’s four-game home-stand, he looked like the player the Nets were hoping to see this season, knocking down threes but affecting the game in more ways than that.

His right ankle sprain could already be healed, or it could keep him out days, even weeks. In any case, Johnson can prove he has permanently turned a corner when he returns. Whether in the 2023 playoffs or over the the last week, we’ve seen Johnson play with a different swagger, a force that transforms his game and turns him into a walking threat.

That’s the Cam Johnson the Brooklyn Nets need.