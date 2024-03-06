3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets Comeback Win vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets needed a win last night — even if you look beyond their dammed Play-In pursuit. Just 24 hours removed from an affair that saw the Memphis Grizzlies stamp perhaps the ugliest loss of the season onto Brooklyn’s ledger, the Nets were eager to bounce back, paint and primer in hand, and coat over it with a home victory.

However, that eagerness sure took its time coming to fruition. Brooklyn trailed another injury-riddled team in the Philadelphia 76ers for much of the evening, even at one moment by 14 points. Defensive lapses, poor shooting, and a few unforced errors put this win on top of a rocky hill rather than the smooth path it should have been on with Philly missing Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Regardless, Brooklyn made the climb thanks to a boost from their trio of active guards and some prime Dorian Finney-Smith hustle sequences. Here’s what we learned throughout the process.

More Legs to the ‘Mikal is Tired’ Theory

Chet Holmgren might be onto something other than the Rookie of the Year award. The prized Oklahoma City big man hopped on Twitter yesterday to shout out Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges for not only playing in every game this season — but his whole career.

I’m only at 61 straight, idk how Mikal does this every year https://t.co/SxRrTEHlhx — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) March 5, 2024

Bridges’ iron man streak is perhaps the only thing more associated with him than his gunslinger 3-point celebration. After last night, he’s now played in 609 straight contests — including playoffs — dating back to his days at Villanova. He hasn’t missed a game since his junior year of high school. That factoid is well documented at this point, but worth repeating given its remarkable nature.

However, it also might be the culprit behind Bridges’ dip in production this season — one where he’s leading his team in minutes played and total distance traveled on the court.

For as invincible as Bridges might seem, fatigue may be bearing down on the 27-year-old. It’s something fans have long suspected with him partaking in the FIBA World Cup (eight more games, not included in streak count) last summer, where he also played a significant role on the team. It’s also beginning to show throughout the course of each game, including last night.

Bridges numbers by period over his last 15 games prior to last night go as follows:

Q1: 5.4 PTS on 5.5 FGA (.366/.333)

Q2: 5.5 PTS on 4.1 FGA (.492/.448)

Q3: 4.4 PTS on 4.0 FGA (.417/.300)

Q4: 3.6 PTS on 3.2 FGA (.378/.273)

For the most part, all his figures go down across the course of the game. There are a few exceptions such as some weak first quarter percentage points, but other than that, the decline in offensive production as minutes stack up is quite clear.

We saw this phenomenon occur yesterday too vs Philly. Bridges started the game with five points on five shots, going 2-5 from the field and 1-of-1 from deep. Not a bad start, but he finished the game with 15 points while shooting 4-12 and 2-3 from deep. He never put up five field goals again in a frame going forward, shooting just once in the second, then three times each in the third and fourth. Once more, his offensive production was top-heavy.

I’m not going to advocate for the Nets to give Bridges some rest. If they’re serious about a playoff push, there’s no time for load management in March. I also know how things turned out that last time Brooklyn took that route during the infamous Milwaukee game. If anything, this should just shed some light on why he’s looked a bit off compared to last year. Iron Man just needs a power boost.

Dennis Really is a Menace

As an 11-year NBA and international basketball veteran, Dennis Schröder’s taste for psychological warfare is well documented. While he’s gotten into trash talking exchanges a few times already in Brooklyn, last night was his best performance.

His main victim was Kyle Lowry. Being one of the game’s most egregious foul-baiters with an affinity for falling on the floor as well as playing the game of basketball, Lowry was an logical and cultural choice to receive Dennis’ wrath if you ask me.

Kyle Lowry going evil mode (stopping on this curl, so DSJ runs him over): pic.twitter.com/dTADagGwdG — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 6, 2024

The fireworks started in the second quarter when Lowry fouled Schröder on a 3-point attempt, seemingly poking him in the eye. The now journeyman point guards exchanged some rather animated words with each other before eventually going separate ways.

"I fouled you, that's it," is I think what Lowry said to Dennis Schröder here, among other stuff.



Both got T'd up pic.twitter.com/X04SaOGxJ8 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 6, 2024

But that was far from the end of it. In fact, it was just the beginning for Schröder, who started playing like a madman at both ends of the floor right after the confrontation. Although he received a technical foul for his run-in with Lowry, it was a worthy sacrifice, as the whole ordeal seemed to juice him up and give Brooklyn a much-needed lift.

Schröder went on to finish with 20 points while shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 1-of-3 from deep. He also dished out eight assists and came up with a blocked shot. His five turnovers certainly are a bit of a stain, but his dagger layup made up for each one in the end. As you’d expect, Schröder walked back to celebrate directly in front of Lowry after the fact.

Schröder hits a huge, tough lefty layup to potentially seal the deal ... and you can be sure he let Kyle Lowry know about it pic.twitter.com/Q8bxlXk4wz — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 6, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets right now are much like the Gotham City Police Department in The Dark Knight Rises, being that they “could use some hotter heads around here,” to quote Gary Oldman’s Jim Gordon. All season, Brooklyn’s needed a guy with some extra fire, a fighter’s, or even hunter’s mentality, as Kevin Ollie would probably put it. Schröder gave Brooklyn that and then some last night.

The Nets will need to keep winning games for him to remain in a positive light in the eyes of fans, but with his energy and competitive spirit, he has all the makings of a fan favorite here in Brooklyn.

We’re Gearing Up for a Rat Race

For as much as Brooklyn’s loss to a band-aid-covered Memphis Grizzlies team felt like the end to any Play-In hopes, it was far from it, for better or worse.

Thanks to this back-to-back sequence, Brooklyn quickly made up for that debacle on in the standings. While Atlanta also won last night, they still find themselves just 2.5 games outside the 10 seed with 20 games to go. That’s plenty of track ahead for them to move in front.

However, this won’t be a free-moving sprint down the stretch for Brooklyn. After tonight, it’s looking more and more like they’ll have to crawl across the finish line if they make it there at all.

After coming out of All-Star weekend suspiciously healthy, Brooklyn made a quick U-Turn to the hospital. Just eight games past the break, the Nets now find themselves dealing with injuries to Day’Ron Sharpe, Lonnie Walker, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson after tonight (who’ll get imaging on a sprained right ankle), and of course Ben Simmons. All are of varying severities, but nonetheless paint the Nets in a bleak light.

Luckily for Brooklyn, their competitors in this race will also be gutting it through to the finish. The Atlanta Hawks remain without Trae Young, as do the Chicago Bulls with Zach LaVine. The Toronto Raptors, who are closer to catching Brooklyn than Brooklyn is to catching Atlanta, will be without Scottie Barnes for the foreseeable future as well.

Morale of the story is, this trot to the finish for all of the Play-In hopefuls, including the Nets, will be ugly. But also due to each team being depleted, this race will likely remain close right up until the final week. Viewer discretion is advised.