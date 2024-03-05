Depleted Brooklyn Nets gut out 112-107 win over even-more depleted Philadelphia 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets-Philadelphia 76ers matchup at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night had serious potential to be the ugliest game of the NBA season.

The Nets hobbled into action missing Day’Ron Sharpe, as well as Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons for the fifth straight game. Even Lonnie Walker and Mikal Bridges, who did play, were harboring minor injuries they’d sustained one night earlier. Worse yet, Cam Johnson went down with a right ankle sprain after just eight first-half minutes...

Refs have deemed this a flagrant foul on Kyle Lowry ... Cam Johnson went down after landing awkwardly on his right ankle, but got up under his own power, taking the FT now: pic.twitter.com/KlT81xUQu3 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 6, 2024

And while the Sixers weren’t on a back-to-back, but were down their two best players in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and another key contributor in De’Anthony Melton.

But the Nets couldn’t fall into the devious trap Kyle Lowry and Philly Head Coach Nick Nurse were sure to come out with. A disgusting loss to the hospital known as the Memphis Grizzlies removed any margin for error — though really, there should have been none to begin with, as the loss moved Brooklyn 2.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the East’s final Play-In Tournament spot.

Early on, the Nets didn’t get the message. Their offense couldn’t convert decent looks — a theme from Monday’s loss — but much more troubling was their lack of execution on defense. They didn’t look tired, just bad...

Follow Buddy Hield here. BKN has no realization of where the most dangerous shooter on the floor is. Ollie takes a timeout down 38-24: pic.twitter.com/BfsWFxeUV0 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 6, 2024

But the Nets picked it up on both ends after that Kevin Ollie timeout, and immediately erased Philly’s game-high lead of 14 points. Brooklyn defenders stayed in front of the Sixers they needed to, particularly Kelly Oubre, and started communicating on off-ball switches — the kind they blundered on that Hield 3-pointer.

Simultaneously, the Nets started to nail shots on the other end, finishing the second quarter 4-of-7 from three, a charge led by Lonnie Walker IV. The 24-year-old guard started hot in the first half, and replaced Johnson to start to he second half, and he balled all night long. He finished with 19 points, and poured plenty of those in during crucial stretches of the game...

11 points & 3 threes for @lonniewalker_4 in the first half pic.twitter.com/k7qLGbKytz — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 6, 2024

It’s no coincidence he finished with a plus-minus of +29, a career high, 16 points better than the next-best Net.

By the end of the second quarter, Brooklyn was set to not only erase their deficit, but take a one-point lead into halftime, at least before a brutal Dennis Schröder foul that some would say sums up the Nets’ season to this point...

Mikal Bridges hits a three that puts Brooklyn up at the half!



Wait, never mind... pic.twitter.com/ASuBIQtZk1 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 6, 2024

But Schröder would make up for his mistake in the second half, driving Brooklyn’s offense with repeated paint touches.

With Mikal Bridges never quite finding his stroke — he finished 4-of-12 for 15 points — and Johnson sidelined, the Nets relied on a committee down the stretch, and Schröder led the charge. Perhaps he was inspired by a dust-up with Kyle Lowry, after the veteran Sixers guard poked him in the eye on a 3-point attempt...

"I fouled you, that's it," is I think what Lowry said to Dennis Schröder here, among other stuff.



Both got T'd up pic.twitter.com/X04SaOGxJ8 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 6, 2024

Whatever the case may be, the German guard organized a Brooklyn team that found themselves in another dogfight with a depleted opponent.

Still, after a see-saw third quarter, Philly was able to separate early in the fourth quarter, taking a 92-84 lead with nine minutes left. Head Coach Nick Nurse had relied on his small-ball lineup up to that, featuring Tobias Harris and Nicolas Batum as the biggest Sixers on the court. Brooklyn had been fine against Mo Bamba and Paul Reed up that point, but hadn’t been able to crack that code.

Then, Schröder’s reinforcements took over.

In his post-game presser, Ollie singled three Nets out for adding ball-pressure, rim protection, and rebounding to the equation, finally hitting Philly’s weak spots.

Dennis Smith Jr. was first up. DSJ finished with seven points, six assists, and three steals, almost single-handedly pushing the Sixers offense near half-court on their crunch-time possessions. Eventually, he was rewarded for his effort with one shining moment, a steal and a 360 dunk that ignited the crowd and pushed a late lead to three...

“I wish just he laid it in instead of going for the 360,” joked Ollie after the game, “but that’s his signature.”

Next up were the front-court duo of Nic Claxton and Dorian Finney-Smith, who punished the Sixers for their decision to close the game with five perimeter players. Claxton started to roam off Batum in a successful gamble from Ollie, as Batum finished the night 0-of-3 from deep, while Clax (17 and 10, four blocks) blocked two shots in crunch-time.

On the other end, Finney-Smith made life hell for Philly, saving two dead Brooklyn possessions with late cuts to the basket, which he credited to Ollie for “asking me to cut a lot more.”

Then, DFS delivered the first punch in a knockout 1-2 blow, hitting a clutch corner three...

...before Schröder sealed the deal with yet another drive to the basket, capping it off with a tough lefty layup high off the glass...

Schröder hits a huge, tough lefty layup to potentially seal the deal ... and you can be sure he let Kyle Lowry know about it pic.twitter.com/Q8bxlXk4wz — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 6, 2024

...and tying Finney-Smith with a team-high 20 points.

Every Net played a part on Tuesday night, as Ollie went ten deep with no hesitation, giving Trendon Watford and Keita Bates-Diop a combined 19 minutes of run. The end result? Five Nets scored at least 15, and they pulled out a crucial win in a game that felt like an inevitable loss for three-and-a-half quarters.

“That’s what the team is about,” said Brooklyn’s head coach. “I just love how they stepped up for each other, playing for each other. That was just a great team win.”

Final Score: Brooklyn Nets 112, Philadelphia 76ers 107

Next Up

The Brooklyn Nets commence a six-game, two-week road trip, their longest of the season. It starts against the lowly Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.