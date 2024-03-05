NBA Live Thread: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

Well, that wasn’t great and it’s difficult finding the words to articulate such a loss, so we’ll let Brian Fleurantin take the mic here: “It was right there. When you’re a team going places, you take advantage of the opportunities that are in front of you. If your opponent is less than full strength, you work the mismatches and make things difficult on them. You do that, and you win. If you don’t do that, you wind up where the Brooklyn Nets are.”

On to the next.

WHO: Philadelphia 76ers (35-25) at Brooklyn Nets (24-37)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

***

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Ben Simmons or Cam Thomas. Simmons situation seems worse that it was, as his agent, Bernie Lee, signals frustration at the cycle of pain he — and we — have been doing through. Thomas, who’s out with an ankle sprain, was seen dunking on a rim at HSS Monday. Joel Embiid is due to be evaluated this week and Philly hopes the big guy will be able to make it back from his knee injury later in the year. Robert Covington is out with a left knee bone bruise. DeAnthony Melton is out with lumbar spine bones stress. Cameron Payne is questionable with an illness. The Game: Brooklyn got obliterated on the glass last night 50-33, and they can’t afford for that to happen again. Even without Embiid, they’re one of the better teams on the offensive glass and that’s where Memphis wore Brooklyn out. If Day’Ron Sharpe is less than 100 percent, the Nets will have to rely even more on Nic Claxton. Clax only had six rebounds in 33 minutes, and the team will need him to own the glass against Paul Reed and Mo Bamba.

For more on the Sixers, check out Liberty Ballers.