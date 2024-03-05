3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets crushing loss vs Memphis Grizzlies

The list of teams blown out by the Brooklyn Nets this season is not one that’ll run off the page. Entries such as the Utah Jazz or Washington Wizards felt like a given at the start of the year considering their rebuilding efforts, but the Memphis Grizzlies are something of a wild card among this rather exclusive fraternity.

Granted, these Grizzlies are not the ones we’re accustomed to seeing. With the injury bug coming back for seconds, thirds, and fourths in Memphis this year, this is a shell of the hustling, fast-break-gunning, and defensive-minded Western Conference threat we know from years past.

That’s what made tonight the worst loss of the season for Brooklyn, as they fell to those Grizzlies by a 106-12 final score.

After getting a sniff of some Play-In hope following back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Hawks, it was the kind of loss that makes you feel nauseous at the mere mentioning of an extra game added to the season for this team. Here’s the full autopsy.

Rebounds or Efficiency...Can’t Lose Both

Slowly but surely, the Brooklyn Nets carved and sculpted their defense into one of the league’s better products coming into tonight. They ranked top-10 in fewest opponent points per game in their last ten contests, having twice held opponents to double digits.

Brooklyn deciding to lean on its versatile roster by reimplementing the switch largely contributed to that defensive renaissance. But even with Memphis being one of those two teams the Nets recently kept from breaking a hundred, Brooklyn never got a grip on them tonight.

In the first half, the Grizzlies posted .500/.421 splits, pulling off a true night-and-day dynamic from the last time they faced off. While Memphis undoubtedly hit some lucky shots, Brooklyn over-helped at times especially around the arc, paying too much respect to a team with the league’s second-worst 3-point percentage.

Rather than live with a semi-contested shot, Brooklyn frequently closed out hard, allowing Memphis to rotate the ball to find better looks — ones that even a team shooting sub-35% from deep can bury.

Memphis is 4-of-6 from the floor, all threes. Have pushed in semi-transition and Nets haven't found shooters: pic.twitter.com/lOh5Lz8B3O — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 5, 2024

Memphis deserved credit for making all the right drives, passes, and cuts tonight to set themselves up for high-quality shots, but the Nets still queued them up for those opportunities by being too overzealous.

When a bad team opens up and hits a few shots, you naturally start to close out with more and more aggression. But over-helping leads to easy shots on kicks. Extra contests can lead to fouls as well. The Nets were guilty of both missteps tonight as Memphis just kept finding ways to answer them.

However, even as Memphis’ percentages cooled in the second half, Brooklyn losing to Memphis on the glass by a -18 difference nailed their coffin shut. When you switch, rebounding’s often something you need to sacrifice given how the screens take bigs out of position for the board.

But when you’re doing that and still allowing opponents to shoot at a high percentage, that’s a recipe for disaster. You’re not even getting what you’re paying for in that sense. For anyone wondering how you lose at home to an undermanned team you dismantled like a LEGO set exactly a week ago, there’s your answer.

Physicality Remains an Issue

Moving toward the NBA lottery like a heat-seeking missile, the Grizzlies played like a team with nothing to lose. They drove to the basket, rose up to defend shots, and got physical in the gap without hesitation. Even bringing a full-court press at times, they put ceaseless pressure on Brooklyn.

However, the aforementioned issues in the rebounding department were where Brooklyn got bullied the most. They lost on the glass by a 55-31 effort, if you can even call it that. Sometimes Memphis simply outran or outmuscled their way to boards, on other occasions Brooklyn just never moved toward the rock with urgency and paid the price.

“We go in the fight and we didn’t keep swinging, and when you don’t keep swinging you get knocked out, and they knocked us out,” said Kevin Ollie postgame. “Starting with me, coaching staff, the players, we stopped swinging. We can’t do that. We’re not talented enough to do that. We got to be scrappy. We got to get every rebound. We got to hit.”

Brooklyn also showed a lack of physicality fighting through multi-screen sets tonight. Luke Kennard was a benefactor of that all night long, finishing with a season-high 25 points while shooting 8-11 from the field and 6-of-9 from deep.

This was a really nice SLOB action for Memphis Grizzlies setting a Stagger for the inbounder (Kennard) pic.twitter.com/PWuZ6DwYgx — Adam Pike (@GrizzliesFilm) March 5, 2024

But at the other end, Brooklyn’s inability to finish around the rim also made them look just as small. They only finished with 40 points in the paint tonight after grabbing 54 there last time vs Memphis. Anything that would be deemed a “tough bucket” out on the floor tonight belonged to the visitors.

Forget the names on the back of the jerseys, MEM is really hooping man pic.twitter.com/eBuwWeKe3C — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 5, 2024

While this team’s lack of an enforcer on the block is well-documented, they could have been made up for with some hustle and proper boxing out tonight, but the Nets were about as strong as a wet paper towel in the paint on both sides of the ball.

That’s especially concerning once you remind yourself that Memphis played with just nine players tonight, all of whom had to be fatigued. They wanted a win and dredged their way to it as the Nets laid belly-side up in front of their home crowd.

About the Free Throw Shooting...

As mundane of a topic as it is, I’d be remiss to not talk about Brooklyn’s abominable free-throw shooting tonight. In a game they lost by four points, they left 13 points at the line. You do the math.

It was unfortunately a team effort from Brooklyn in gutting their win-chances at the stripe. Dennis Schröder went 1-of-3, splitting a pair that if he had sunk both on would have put Brooklyn down just two points with 20 seconds to go, setting them up for better odds in the foul game. Cam Johnson missed one as well while usual culprits Day’Ron Sharpe and Nic Claxton combined to go just 7-of-12.

Mikal Bridges, an 84.9 percent career shooter from the stripe, also shot just 4-of-9 tonight. He hit a deep triple with his first shot of the game, though it quickly went downhill from there.

“We got to step up and hit our free throws,” Ollie agreed postgame. “That stops momentum, that gets you back in the game. We got to go back to the drawing board.”

“It’s tough, I mean, I was out there 39 minutes,” Bridges added. “It’s just a bad one for me and I take a lot of the blame for tonight. It sucks but you got to get ready for tomorrow.”

Indeed, as Brian Fleurantin noted in today’s game preview, the Nets are only 27th in free throw percentage at 75.4%. That’s inexcusable.

Giving away free points is a pretty cut and dry way to lose games, so there’s no extensive breakdown here. Brooklyn simply needs to do a better job taking care of business. Their next opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, give up the fourth most opponent free-throw attempts per game. At the very least, that presents them with a solid opportunity to get back on track.