Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview: Nets try to bounce back

It was right there. When you’re a team going places, you take advantage of the opportunities that are in front of you. If your opponent is less than full strength, you work the mismatches and make things difficult on them. You do that, and you win. If you don’t do that, you wind up where the Brooklyn Nets are. The Nets couldn’t make their free throws and let a very winnable game against a battered Memphis Grizzlies team fall out of their hands. After a certain point, you are what you are.

The opponent tonight is toughing it out. The Philadelphia 76ers are fighting through injury woes of their own, but are still a safe bet to make the playoffs. They helped he cause with a big road win on ABC Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Mavericks.

Where to follow the game

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 7:30 p.m. ET.

Injuries

No Ben Simmons (nerve impingement) or Cam Thomas (ankle sprain) or Day’Ron Sharpe (wrist contusion.) Lonnie Walker IV (ankle sprain) is questionable. Simmons situation seems worse that it was, as his agent, Bernie Lee, signals frustration at the cycle of pain he — and we — have been doing through. Thomas was seen dunking on a rim at HSS Monday. On a positive note, Noah Clowney, who Lucas Kaplan profiled Monday, has been called up from Long Island,

Joel Embiid is due to be evaluated this week and Philly hopes the big guy will be able to make it back from his knee injury later in the year. Robert Covington is out with a left knee bone bruise. DeAnthony Melton is out with lumbar spine bones stress. Cameron Payne is questionable with an illness.

The game

Philly won game one in November while Brooklyn won game two in February. They wrap the season series up in April.

Get ready to move, buddy! The Nets will need to be on their A game if they want to stop Tyrese Maxey. Maxey is one of the fastest players in the NBA and always on the move. One step and he’s gone

Whew! Watching young players take that next step is such a joy and Sixers fans are in for a treat watching Maxey for many years to come.

I didn’t realize this until I looked it up, but the Nets are only 27th in free throw percentage at 75.4 percent. (I would’ve bet my life they were better than that. It’s a good thing I didn’t bet my life because if I did, I wouldn’t be here right now!) The Nets have to be exceptional at everything if they want to sneak into the postseason, and that starts with converting on those easy opportunities.

Brooklyn got obliterated on the glass last night 50-33, and they can’t afford for that to happen again. Even without Embiid, they’re one of the better teams on the offensive glass and that’s where Memphis wore Brooklyn out. If Day’Ron Sharpe is less than 100 percent, the Nets will have to rely even more on Nic Claxton. Clax only had six rebounds in 33 minutes, and the team will need him to own the glass against Paul Reed and Mo Bamba.

Player to watch: Buddy Hield

Going to a new job allows you to flex new muscles. The new environment allows you to see work differently, gain new experiences, and tap into things that may not have been present at the other job. That’s where Buddy Hield finds himself after his move from the Pacers to Philly. He recently spoke about the move from Indiana to Philly and his work creating shots for others:

“[I’m] coming from the Pacers where I was just playing my role, just being a floor spacer. You know, Tyrese Haliburton was our guy — is the guy over there. He does so much for everybody so it didn’t need the ball in my hand. I didn’t get to like, do as much…

I was not allowed to show what else I can do because he generates so much offense for everybody else. And he’s that good. But now I come into a situation where guys is out and I had to step back into that role… And you know, I prepare myself for it because I’m always working out, each and every day, and just trying to stay ready. And wait until opportunities come like that.”

Since the move, he’s averaged a career high 5.5 assists a night. He’s been excellent on offense as his 15.7 points per game goes perfectly with his .447/.414/.750 shooting splits.

When you’re the lead option, you can’t afford to have an off game. The team relies too much on you to make things happen, and if you don’t have it cooking, you’re all in trouble. Mikal Bridges had a lousy game last night and his struggles at the free throw line were emblematic of all the woes the team had. He has to be better if the Nets want to have anything resembling a playoff chase in March and April.

From the Vault

In April, the 76ers will unveil a statue honoring the legendary Allen Iverson. There are so many awesome AI memories and moments we can shout out, so let’s pull one up from the 1999 playoffs

