Brooklyn Nets flush momentum down toilet, lose to Memphis Grizzlies 106-102

Kevin Ollie gave a standard, coach-speak answer when asked a standard, reporter-speak question to lead off his pregame presser on Monday night.

The Brooklyn Nets were set to host a depleted Memphis Grizzlies team they had beat by 25 a week earlier, and this time, Memphis wouldn’t even have Jaren Jackson Jr. So when Meghan Triplett of YES Network asked Ollie about avoiding a let-down against such a bad team — not in those words, of course — Brooklyn’s head coach aced the answer.

“We’ve got to take care of what’s inside this locker room, and keep playing the right way, keep playing with our winning habits that we’re starting to establish and build a foundation. So, we’re not looking past anybody.”

That’s far easier said than done, though, and with the Nets trailing the Grizzlies 53-52 at halftime, you’d figure Ollie’s team didn’t live up to his message, right?

Not really. The depleted Grizzlies, featuring Luke Kennard as their most accomplished player, came to hoop. They took a 12-5 lead early in the first quarter behind four 3-pointers, an opening salvo that warned us we were in for a scrap.

The Nets did not play their best basketball — not even close — missing free-throws and frequently losing Kennard and other Memphis shooters...

Memphis is 4-of-6 from the floor, all threes. Have pushed in semi-transition and Nets haven't found shooters: pic.twitter.com/lOh5Lz8B3O — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 5, 2024

...but the Grizzlies earned the 53-52 lead they took into halftime.

The visitors looked nothing like the flat, lifeless team the Nets destroyed a week earlier, but instead gave second and third efforts on defense, particularly in a second quarter that saw them take an eight-point lead.

For Brooklyn, Dennis Schröder led the charge back toward even, finishing the first half with ten points and six assists. As the Nets’ offense began to stagnate, Schröder forced his way into the paint over and over, either scoring himself or making plays for others.

Still, nothing came easy...

Very entertaining half of ball, especially if you like to see Dennis Schröder hoop: https://t.co/5jT4GooL78 pic.twitter.com/g4Z7gWGgtc — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 5, 2024

While the starters played well in the first half, bench play was uneven. Memphis deployed a defensive scheme that ignored some of Brooklyn’s weaker shooters above the break, instead they focused on plugging driving lanes, and that complicated Ollie’s rotations.

In the second half, Ollie switched it up, and found some success. Dennis Smith Jr. entered earlier than he had in the second half, and his ball-pressure led to fast-break opportunities...

FLIGHT DSJ4 CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF pic.twitter.com/Ivg7oZyOyq — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 5, 2024

Lonnie Walker IV chipped in eight of his 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting in the second half, rebounding after some subpar performances. Jalen Wilson put up 5-and-5, including a timely 3-pointer created by Nic Claxton, which Ollie has been asking to see more of...

Clax fake DHO, Nash dribble to a Jalen Wilson three pic.twitter.com/wFXU8JUEGF — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 5, 2024

But those positives were undone by far more glaring negatives. Brooklyn banded together to shoot themselves in the foot, particularly on the free-throw line, where they went a gross 17-of-30.

As free-throw shooting bled their offense dry, defense rebounding did the same to their defense. Brooklyn just couldn’t do it, allowing a dozen second-half offensive rebounds to a ferocious group of Grizzlies.

With Claxton frequently switched out on the perimeter, Ollie pointed out that “guards have got to come back and help him,” in pregame.

Well, that didn’t happen either on Monday night as Memphis’ wings like Jake LaRavia, Lamar Stevens, and John Konchar all grabbed multiple o-boards.

Despite all those blunders, the Nets still had an excellent chance to escape Barclays Center with a win. Cam Johnson (18 points, an iffy mix of aggression and recklessness on drives) hit a tough 3-pointer to tie the score at 88 with just under nine minutes left.

Brooklyn couldn’t take advantage. When they did manage to get a defensive rebound, it didn’t lead to points, and the hosts scored just two measly points over the next six minutes. Eventually, Kennard hit the dagger on his way to a game-high 25 points, as the Nets lost the one man they couldn’t, and he made them pay...

The final minutes of the game lasted nearly a half-hour, with a ton of fouling, a five-second violation that gave Nets fans some false hope, more missed free-throws, but ultimately, a devastating loss. Painful.

The ball did not bounce Brooklyn’s way, to be sure. Multiple foul calls on the Grizzlies wiped away would-be buckets for Brooklyn, the depleted opponents hit a handful of bank-shot prayers. But the Nets put themselves in that position to begin with, and paid the price. Kennard’s dagger was a tough shot, but he was only feeling it in the fourth quarter because Brooklyn kept losing him earlier in the game.

Did the Nets take the Grizzlies lightly? Not exactly. Does that excuse their performance?

Absolutely not.

Final Score: Memphis Grizzlies 106, Brooklyn Nets 102.

Next Up

Brooklyn has little time to rest after a physical opening to a back-to-back at home. The Nets will face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Barclays Center, looking to rebound from this loss not 24 hours later. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.