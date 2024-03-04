NBA Live Thread: Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

This might or might not be hard to believe, but the Nets are looking for their first three-game win streak in a long time. How long? Nearly three months! It should be attainable against the Grizzlies.

Here’s what their injury report looks like...

Nets probably won’t face Jaren Jackson Jr tomorrow as he’s doubtful. A rough reminder of the Grizzlies’ lengthy injuries this season pic.twitter.com/Rln3MIfQwG — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) March 3, 2024

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (20-41) at Brooklyn Nets (24-36)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our Game Preview...

Injuries: No Cam Thomas. Ben Simmons has been dealing with knee soreness and there’s a good chance he’s out again. It appears the nerve impingement that kept out more than 40 games this season and an equal number last season has returned. The question now is severity.

The Game: Brooklyn won the first meeting. This is the first leg of a back-to-back for the Nets — they play the Philadelphia 76ers also at home Tuesday, and with every game being a must win from here on out, they can’t afford to come out flat or make silly mistakes.