FILM STUDY: Noah Clowney is on the right path

The Brooklyn Nets selected two of the three youngest prospects available in the ‘23 NBA Draft. And raw ones, at that.

Dariq Whitehead, selected with the 20th overall pick, had missed valuable developmental time with a right foot injury. And even when he did take the court in his lone season at Duke, the Newark native never moved with the same electricity he did in high school. It was a risk the Nets were willing to take, but in January, he needed his third leg surgery in 18 months and is done for the season. Noah Clowney, the 21st pick, needed to define his game and his muscles — like many lanky bigs before him. He was the fourth big Sean Marks & Co. had drafted in six years, Jarrett Allen, Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe having proceeded him.

The short-term plan was clear. Given the crunch for minutes in Brooklyn — not to mention the developmental successes of Cam Thomas, Sharpe, and Claxton in the G League — both 19-year-olds were destined for a season in Long Island the day they were drafted.

Whitehead never quite found a groove with the LI Nets before shin splints ended his season, though certainly he has more opportunity ahead of him. Clowney, however, has. That’s music to the ears of a Nets organization that will take all the good news it can get.

This does not mean the ex-Alabama big is ready to contribute in Brooklyn quite yet. Some league sources have expressed confusion at Clowney’s lack of NBA playing time, but 30 minutes a night in Long Island — as a priority, nonetheless — seems preferable to spot minutes with the big league club.

After all, those G League reps have set him firmly on the right path. Now with a month remaining in his first season as a pro, it’s time to get excited about Noah Clowney.

Defense

At 6’10” with some serious movement skills, Clowney was a defense-first prospect, and that hasn’t changed in Long Island. Plays like this are common, where iffy technique on a closeout just doesn’t matter thanks to his neat recovery ability...

Clowney remains a ‘project’ you can talk yourself into, as the teachable stuff needs some teaching, but the innate ability is off the charts.

Over 31 games — the G League showcase + regular season — he’s averaging two blocks a night, including five in his most recent outing, and is putting opponents down in a variety of ways.

There is the rim protection we saw at Alabama, where he predominantly played the 4. Clowney is still a menace in help defense. He gets off the ground quick and makes the most of his 7’2” wingspan, appearing in front of drivers like a phoenix gone wild...

But Long Island Head Coach Mfon Udofia is playing Clowney at the 5, where he’s largely in drop coverage. Unsurprisingly, a 210-pound, 6’10” frame doesn’t exactly make for a bulwark down low, and Clowney can get shoved off his spot, particularly on the glass. (Long Island played a Mexico City Capitanes team featuring a 34-year-old Kenneth Faried in late February, and the Manimal racked up a dozen offensive boards. #OldManStrength.)

However, his shot-blocking is even more impressive in drop, where he strictly adheres to the law of verticality. This is where teaching — and apparently, some serious learning — meets ability, as Clowney consistently tracks the ball when opponents adjust in mid-air...

This is fantastic by Noah Clowney. Goes up to contest vertically, but then successfully swipes at the ball when it's exposed. Great stuff: pic.twitter.com/FJXkVw7uPx — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) November 11, 2023

This one widens the eyes, given the mid-air contortion and accuracy swiping at the ball...

Clowney’s obvious athleticism has translated to the G League in his first season. He’s not provided any reason to think it won’t eventually translate to an NBA court, no matter what role/position he’s playing.

Offense

And while Nets fans are a bit too eager to pigeonhole the rookie with less than 70 total minutes on an NBA floor — is he a big wing? a center? a stretch-big?? — it’s still a worthwhile question. Skills, of course, come before role, and the more that Clowney can do at a high level, the more pathways there are to NBA playing time.

However, the most pressing question for Clowney on offense is two-point finishing. Converting contested layups and dunks, as the true center for Long Island, has been an adventure. Clowney does dive to the rim often, and can soar for alley-oops in the pick-and-roll. He's not averaging 14.5 points by accident.

Yet, he’s shooting just 57% on two-pointers for Long Island — quite poor for a 6’10” player taking the overwhelming majority of those attempts at the rim. Clowney struggles to finish through contact, and often plays much smaller than his size...

He’s too big, too long to be throwing the ball upward at the rim like a timid guard. Perhaps this improves with the muscle he’ll inevitably add over the next two summers, but for now, this seems like more of a bad habit.

Either way, it’s tough to parse, because Clowney generally has no problem throwing his weight around. Beyond the blocks, he is averaging over three offensive boards a night. He’ll even lower his shoulder into defenders on drives...

Speaking of those drives to the basket, that’s when Clowney shows real offensive flashes. His 3-point numbers are still middling, shooting 28.6% on 2.3 attempts a game, so he doesn’t draw many aggressive closeouts.

Yet, he can get to the rim in just a dribble or two, and uses different moves to do so...

Clowney doesn’t exactly explode to the rim when he gets there. But getting there? The hand-eye coordination, the flexibility, it’s all present, and packaged into one lengthy frame.

Of course, the 3-point shooting will eventually have to improve to take full advantage of this talent. As enticing as these drives are, a perimeter-oriented game for Clowney means nothing if defenders won’t respect him beyond the arc. And you can forget the sort of pick-and-pop game that a player like Dorian Finney-Smith has made a decent weapon in his career.

So, Clowney must improve finishing through contact. He’s a slithery athlete that can find holes to attack in the dunker spot, making cuts around the rim or rolling to it, but that hardly matters if he’s not finishing over smaller players.

Noah Clowney is still just 19 years old — the fourth youngest player in the league — and producing in the G League, no small accomplishment. The defense is as exciting as ever, and while there are holes in his offensive game, that’s why he was considered a “project” coming out of Alabama.

This season was about gathering data and implementing game-reps for Clowney, but starting this offseason, the Nets will have to consider his future in the organization, where he fits long-term. Some think he’s ready for NBA minutes already; will Brooklyn have those to dispense? If they do, is it time to start thinking about his role in the big leagues?

Defensively, the projection seems clear: a tweener that can guard on the perimeter...

It's just Isaac Okoro, but nice defense from Noah Clowney on this switch pic.twitter.com/JVGwuCU1BI — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 9, 2024

...recover to protect the rim from the weak-side, and play some minutes in drop coverage as the 5, even if it’s not his full-time job. That’s a description Nets fans should be excited about, particularly with how many strides Clowney has already made in fulfilling it.

Offensively, there’s uncertainty, but not necessarily pessimism. He’s going to snag offensive boards and already is a capable lob threat, just given his athletic tools. But finishing through contact is Clowney’s foremost swing-skill, and it’ll likely determine what Brooklyn believes his role can be on an NBA court .

I keep coming back to the Memphis Grizzlies’ Santi Aldama, a near-seven-footer the Nets will see in person Monday. His 19-year-old season was spent as a freshman in college, where he, like Clowney, took a ton of threes but made less than 30% of them.

Now 23 years old and in the L, Aldama has plateaued in the low-to-mid 30s, but has cracked the threshold of a defense’s respect. They won’t always fly at him, but Aldama does see enough closeouts to add value doing this...

1 of several positives of having Santi Aldama back in the fold is his ability to draw opposing big men out of the paint and attack the closeout. Sweet fluidity from a 7-footer pic.twitter.com/em9acSJjxl — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) November 7, 2023

It’s not hard to envision Clowney doing the same, but adding far more value on the defensive end, no matter who he’s guarding. That’s a damn good player. Still, that’s all conjecture. Player comparisons are endlessly entertaining, and so is imagining what Clowney could become, but that’s not the story here.

Rather, his improvement is.

“Just like I said with Jalen Wilson, they’re just open to learning,” said Brooklyn Head Coach Kevin Ollie. “They’re open to be coached. They want to be better and they’re taking it personal, their development ... He’s just growing down there. Mfon [Udofia] is doing a great job coaching him. Their coaching staff is doing a great job coaching him and putting him in positions to succeed, and he’s letting his seeds grow.”

So far, Noah Clowney has lived up to his first-round billing, and has made exciting strides in his first year with the Brooklyn Nets; just because it’s happening away from the spotlight doesn’t mean he’s not for real.