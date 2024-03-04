Deadlines and Commitments: Looking forward edition

Spring is just around the corner and all but a few of the schedule markers from Opening Night to In-Season Tournament to trade deadline to All-Star Break have been passed.

For the Brooklyn Nets now, it’s all about getting to the finish line on April 14, the last day of the regular season, then seeing if they can make it to and through the play-in for the exclusive rights to play the Boston Celtics! who are quietly having one of the franchise’s most dominating seasons ever. The alternative, of source, is worse, an end to five straight years of post-season experience (three of which did end in first round sweeps in 2020, 2022 and 2023.)

We haven’t done one of these in a while, but as the season winds down and the Liberty start showing up at Barclays Center for practice ahead of their big season, it’s time...

—March 4 - NBA Deadline for signing two-way players for the rest of the year. The Nets are done with their roster housekeeping, first signing Jaylen Martin, a 20-year old wing to an two-year, two-way contract, then converting Jalen Wilson, their 51st pick in last year’s Draft from a two-way to a standard three-year deal worth $4.93 million. The deal will permit Wilson to play in post-season. Per Yossi Gozlan of capsheets.com, the Nets dipped into their MLE to pay Wilson more than the minimum. By doing so, the Nets are now officially hard-capped, not that it matters. In what looks like their final roster move of 2023-24, the Nets signed point guard Jacob Gilyard, recently waived by the Grizzlies, to a two-way deal.

—March 22-24 - Barclays Center hosts first round, NCAA Tournament.

—March 23 - The city rivalry switches to MSG for the first of two late season Battle of the Borough games. The second will take place April 12, the next to last game of the season. Both games could mean something as Knicks battle the injury bug and Nets try to get by the Hawks.

—March 30 - G League Regular Season ends.

—March 31 - LeBron James and Lakers come to Brooklyn for their lone appearance in 2023-24. Mr. 40,000 isn’t going anywhere, however. His next milestone will be his 40th birthday on December 30.

—April 2 - G League Playoffs begin. Long Island got to the G League Eastern Conference Finals last season.

—April 14 - Last game of the season vs. the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center in Philly. Will game matter to either team? Will Joel Embiid be back? Time will tell, you know. Also it’s the date each team’s payroll becomes official. A number of financial issues are determined by the final game’s roster, things like what teams over the threshold will pay in luxury tax, repeater tax etc. Nets were $13.2 million under threshold before Wilson’s salary is revealed. The Nets have made it a priority to stay under the threshold since the superstar trades. Here’s why in a nutshell: If the Nets go over the threshold either this year or next, the way the repeater tax works, the Nets would be in the repeater tax — and subject to other sanctions under the new CBA — through 2028.

—April 15 - NBA Rosters set for NBA Playoffs 2024 (3:00 p.m. ET)

—April 15 - WNBA Draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. where for the first time in eight years, 1,000 fans will be permitted to cheer on their teams as they make selections. The New York Liberty currently have the 11th and 41st picks, but GM Jonathan Kolb has a history of surprising the pundits.

—April 16-19 - NBA Play-In Tournament. Will Nets make it? As of now, they are two games out of 10th.

—April 20 - NBA Playoffs 2024 begin

—May 11-12 - NBA G League Elite Camp (Chicago, IL)

—May 12 - NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm (Chicago, IL)

—May 12-19 - NBA Draft Combine (Chicago, IL)

—May 14 - New York Liberty opens 2024 season vs. Washington Mystics in D.C., 7:00 p.m. ET

—May 18 - New York Liberty home opener vs Indiana Fever at Barclays Center, 1:00 p.m. ET. It will almost certainly be the WNBA debut of Caitlan Clark, the NCAA scoring champ who the Fever are expected to take with the overall No. 1 pick in April.

—June 6 - NBA Finals begin.

—June 27-28- NBA Draft 2024. Nets have no picks at this point in either the first or second round. Houston controls both.