Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview: Nets look for three in a row

Handle business. The Brooklyn Nets needed to get another win against the Atlanta Hawks to keep their slim play in chances alive, and they got the job done. Brooklyn put on a show in front of the hometown crowd and came away with an outstanding win on Saturday afternoon.

The opponent tonight has been ransacked by injuries, but they keep fighting on. The Memphis Grizzlies had a chance to win their game late on Saturday night, but the Portland Trailblazers pulled off a late run and went on to win in overtime.

No Cam Thomas. Ben Simmons has been dealing with knee soreness and there’s a good chance he’s out again. It appears the nerve impingement that kept out more than 40 games this season and an equal number last season has returned. The question now is severity. Jacob Gilyard, waived by Memphis and signed by Brooklyn to a two-way in last 10 days, will be with the Long Island Nets tonight.

It’s a lot, so here’s our pal Evan Barnes of Newsday with the run down

Nets probably won’t face Jaren Jackson Jr tomorrow as he’s doubtful. A rough reminder of the Grizzlies’ lengthy injuries this season pic.twitter.com/Rln3MIfQwG — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) March 3, 2024

Brooklyn won the first meeting.

This is the first leg of a back-to-back for the Nets — they play the Philadelphia 76ers also at home Tuesday, and with every game being a must win from here on out, they can’t afford to come out flat or make silly mistakes.

Even in a lost season, there’s still plenty to learn and take into the future. For the Grizzlies, they’ve found some young players that can stay with the team once they get back to full strength next season. One of those players is GG Jackson. Jackson has turned into a fan favorite in Memphis and recently spoke about his journey:

“When training camp started, and even before that when we were having open runs in the summer, literally every day I was going back home crying. It was so bad. I never felt like I was bad at basketball before... I was like, the gap between me and these dudes is like crazy. But I stuck with it. I had to grind it out. I had to understand that, yeah, you’re young, but you’re here for a reason. That just kept pushing me. Like I’ve never shot the ball as well as I’m shooting it right now. And from the film it looks like I belong out there.”

With the coaching currently there and the reinforcements due back next year, Memphis figures to be a headache for teams going forward.

With JJJ either out or severely limited, that opens things up for Nic Claxton on the interior. Clax had another great day at the office as his 12/13/4/2/2 kept the party going for the Nets. Brooklyn’s at their best when they’re able to get out on the run and get transition baskets, and that starts with their defense.

The Nets got Mikal Bridges’ best game in a while on Saturday, and they’re going to need it again from their star. He led all players in scoring with 38 points and got his baskets in a variety of ways

When he’s able to get baskets from all three levels, it makes him a more dynamic player and keeps the Nets afloat. When he and Cam Johnson are able to get to their spots and have early success on offense, it lifts the team’s confidence and makes them more difficult to defend.

Player to watch: Vince Williams Jr

Similar to GG Jackson, Memphis found themselves another solid players with Williams Jr. Technically, he’s been with the team since last season but with everyone out, he’s stepped up and filled in admirably. During All Star weekend, there was discussion about Overtime Elite and the issues they’ve had in the G-League. Players like Williams Jr who spent four years in the NCAA have become more appreciated and have built solid roles for themselves in the league.

When the Nets play with tempo and purpose, it makes for a fun, exciting viewing experience for the fans at Barclays Center and at home. Dennis Schroder has given the Nets their most motivated play out of the point guard position since the beginning of the season.

